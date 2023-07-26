Kotaro Lives Alone Season 2: Release Date And All You Need To Know

‘Kotaro Lives Alone’ is a comedic animation adapted from the Japanese manga series of the same name by Mami Tsumura. The plot centers on Kotaro, a young child of five who moves into a rundown apartment complex where he meets and befriends Shin Karino, a failed manga artist. Even though he lost both his parents at a young age, the youngster has managed to provide for himself and is more well-organized than his adult neighbors.

Soon after its debut, Kotaro’s amusing misadventures won over audiences all over the world. That’s why it’s only natural for fans to question if there will be a third season. If you find yourself pondering the same thing, rest assured that we have you covered.

Kotaro Lives Alone Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season finale aired not too long ago, and as expected, viewers were left feeling sad. Whether or whether a second season of Kotaro Lives Alone will air remains unknown at this time. The plot still has many loose ends to tie up and many additional stories to tell, so there remains a chance. The plot must advance the other characters’ arcs or introduce an entirely new perspective. Netflix has not yet commented on whether the show will be renewed or canceled, which makes sense given how challenging it is to renew a show so soon after its release.

Kotaro Lives Alone Season 2 Release Date

Kotaro Lives Alone season 2 has not been officially announced. Since the first season has only recently debuted, it will likely be some time before we hear whether or not Netflix will order a second. There will be sufficient material for a second adaptation if the anime is as successful as the manga, so we may expect an announcement this year and the season to premiere in 2023 or 2024.

Kotaro Lives Alone Storyline

Kotaro Lives Alone, an anime series, combines the comedy and slice-of-life genres.

After relocating to a new apartment complex, he quickly becomes friends with his newfound neighbors. As a result of growing close to Kotaro Sato, one of his neighbors, Karino Shin, realizes how important it is to raise a child and assumes care for him. During the performance, Karino Shin will take Kotaro in as his adopted son.

Kotaro Lives Alone Season 2 Cast

Kotaro Satо̄ Voiced by: Rie Kugimiya(Japanese); Cherami Leigh(English)

The eponymous 4-5-year-old main protagonist who moves into a ramshackle apartment building and becomes a next-door neighbor to manga artist Shin Karino

Shin Karino Voiced by: Toshiki Masuda(Japanese); Michael Sinterniklaas(English)

A lazy manga artist who scrapes by using prize money.

A lazy manga artist who scrapes by using prize money.

Isamu Tamaru Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe(Japanese); Kayleigh McKee(English)

A rather loud neighbor of Kotaro’s.

A rather loud neighbor of Kotaro's.

Mizuki Akitomo Voiced by: Saori Hayami(Japanese); Stephanie Sheh(English)

A neighbor of Kotaro’s and a hostess at a local nightclub.

A neighbor of Kotaro's and a hostess at a local nightclub.

Ayano Kobayashi Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori(Japanese); Heather Gonzalez(English)

A newer lawyer at the firm that handled the estate of Kotaro’s deceased mother.

A newer lawyer at the firm that handled the estate of Kotaro's deceased mother.

Aota Voiced by: Soma Saito(Japanese); David Errigo Jr.(English)

A private investigator hired by Kotaro’s estranged father to find him.

A private investigator hired by Kotaro's estranged father to find him.

Ryōta Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa(Japanese); Kyle McCarley(English)

One of the older kids at the foster facility that Kotaro was living at before Kotaro left due to his father finding out about his whereabouts

One of the older kids at the foster facility that Kotaro was living at before Kotaro left due to his father finding out about his whereabouts

Tōko Futaba Voiced by: Yūka Morishima(Japanese); Jennifer Losi(English)

Kotaro’s kindergarten teacher.

Kotaro's kindergarten teacher.

Takuya Voiced by: Minami Shinoda(Japanese); Griffin Robert Faulkner(English)

One of Kotaro’s classmates and friends who he meets on his first day of school.

One of Kotaro's classmates and friends who he meets on his first day of school.

Tonosaman Voiced by: Rie Kugimiya(Japanese); Cherami Leigh(English)

A cartoon samurai Kotaro loves to watch on TV.

Kotaro Lives Alone Season 2 Plot

The season finale was written to feel more like a series finale than a season finale. Kotaro’s mother’s identity was exposed; her name was Sayori. Kotaro tried to find a means to be reunified with his parents, but he was unsuccessful. A second shocking revelation about Kotaro’s mother’s death was soon revealed. After discovering the truth, Karino resolved to provide a hand to Kotaro. So that he could pay his respects to her grave whenever he liked, he even drove him to the cemetery.

He helped Kotaro out as well. Karino opted to stay with Kotaro, and the two ended up moving in together, even though it was the most tragic resolution possible. Nonetheless, it appears to be an ideal conclusion to a young boy’s adventure. This chapter of the manga is continuing. Kotaro’s path after learning of his mother’s death is something that could be explored in the program if it is given a second season. It will be fascinating to see how his life experiences shape Karion’s future. The future of Karino’s professional life is also uncertain. There’s a remote possibility that these topics will be addressed in season two.

Kotaro Lives Alone Season 2 Trailer

Since the second season of Kotaro Lives Alone has not yet been shown, there is no official trailer for it on YouTube. The trailer typically debuts around two months before the show’s premiere date. So, the teaser will drop when it’s supposed to. A trailer for the first season of Kotaro Lives Alone is available on YouTube for your viewing pleasure in the meantime.

Kotaro Lives Alone Season 1 Rating

On April 24, 2021, the anime Kotaro Lives Alone was released. On June 26, 2021, after 10 episodes, Kotaro Live Alone Season 1 came to a close, and every episode was just as entertaining as the next. Kotaro Lives Alone has received mostly positive reviews from the show’s viewers, and the first season has been given an 8.4/10 rating on IMDb and an 8.3/10 rating on MyAnimelist.

Where to watch Kotaro Lives Alone?

Many people have not seen the Kotaro Lives Alone anime yet. If you count yourself among them, know that the entire first season of the animated series Kotaro Lives Alone is currently streaming on Netflix in its entirety; anyone interested in watching the show can do so by purchasing a Netflix membership for a year. Netflix also offers access to many current television series.