Halo Infinite: beyond graphics! Gameplay and open world news

Despite some graphic uncertainty seen during the presentation of the gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign, the new shooter from 343 Industries hides some features that could lead the saga to new horizons thanks to the evolution of the gameplay.

Despite the few minutes of game scenes shown by Microsoft at the opening of theXbox Games Showcase on July 23, US developers wanted to make it clear that Halo Infinite will be full of playful and content news.

While remaining anchored to the tradition of the saga, and to the graphic style of the unforgettable Combat Evolved that gave rise to the Master Chief epic, Infinite aspires to rewrite the canons of this historic intellectual property with bold choices. The focal points of 343 Industries' strategy concern the adoption of levels from the open world structure and the transition to a role-playing approach in the progression of the game experience to be lived wearing John-117's Mjolnir armor.

Of particular interest, for the purposes of gameplay, are the surprises reserved for us by the use of the Master Chief grappling hook and by the presence of a secondary character which, in the intentions of the Redmond house, will infuse further realism and "humanity" to history. Waiting to have a more complete picture of the news that will accompany the release of 343 Industries' FPS at the end of the year on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, we leave you in the company of our preview of Halo Infinite curated by Alessandro Bruni.