One Piece Chapter 1093 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Vegapunk utilizes his personal vehicle, the “Vega Tank.” Because Vegapunk refers to her as a juvenile child, it is implied that Bonney’s true age may be younger than we previously believed.

Usopp, Nami, and Edison remain in the management room whilst Jimbei transports Vegapunk’s belongings elsewhere on the island.

Simultaneously, Lilith employs General Franky to transport the Thousand Sunny to the identical destination as Jimbei.

Franky travels to the Fabirio Phase, when Bonney and the Marines are engaged in combat. As she was plummeting after striking Egghead’s barrier, Sentomaru saves her.

In addition, we witness the ongoing conflict among Zoro and Rob Lucci. Zoro’s katana are on fire, whilst Lucci fights in his awakened form.

Currently in the One Piece manga, Luffy is pitted against Admiral Kizaru. Officers of the navy thoroughly encircle the island.

Despite his desire to safeguard Vegapunk, Sentamaru was defeated by Kizaru. As Akainu stops Kuma in Mary Geoise, the previous chapter featured a succession of startling incidents.

He is astonished to observe Kuma acting independently despite the fact that his personality was obliterated years ago.

Akainu recalls Jewelry Bonney stating that Kuma weren’t going to become a Pacifist and abandon her.

One Piece Chapter 1093 Release Date

Every One Piece fan eagerly awaits the spoiler and publication date for One Piece Chapter 1093. One Piece Chapter 1093 is due soon, and the official release date of One Piece Chapter 1093 is September 25, 2023.

And if you are searching for an unripe scan, we must inform you that they are released three to four days before the official release. Expect the publication of One Piece Chapter 1093 Raw Scan on September 22, 2023.

One Piece Chapter 1093 Cast

One Piece Chapter 1093 Plot

As the giant of iron responds with his Drums of Liberation, the novel concludes with a cliffhanger. Zunesha declared during Wano, after hearing percussion for the first time in over 800 years, that Luffy is this era’s Joy Boy.

The Iron Giant was constructed 900 years ago during the darkness Century using such cutting-edge technology that not even the world’s most brilliant scientist, Vegapunk, can decipher it.

It appears that the other side warlord may shortly join their side. The past of Kuma should be revealed along along the way, as we’ve recently seen more of him.

The most surprising portion, however, is the chapter’s conclusion, which features Saturn’s gaze. There have been rumors of his debut in Egghead for quite some time.

The fact that chapter 1093 of One Piece concludes with his gaze may indicate that he will shortly take drastic measures to stop Luffy while the others.

It remains uncertain whether he is going to arrive in Egghead or not. After all, the last time the Gorosei left Mary Geoise was 22 years ago, during the devastation of O’hara. In addition, there will be a hiatus after this chapter.

Luffy spins Kizaru around, but the latter appears unfazed. The scene shifts to the Control Room, where Vegapunk arrives at the “Fabirio Phase” with Atlas and Sanji. They intend to alter the Pacifists’ orders in order to save Bonney.

