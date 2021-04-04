Nanatsu no Taizai introduces 3 new characters in its sequel film

The fourth and final season of Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan (Season 5 if we consider the OVA episodes as Netflix’s international release does) is working its way to its end in the middle of the spring 2021 schedule, but the franchise of anime it will be far from over.

Long before this new season reached its second cycle of episodes, The Seven Deadly Sins had officially announced that the franchise will release a new feature film after the events of this last season.

The new sequel film is titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light and has many of its details currently under wraps as of this writing. The Truth News. However, a recent announcement revealed that it would feature an original story set after the current anime season 5.

El creador de Nanatsu no Taizai, Nakaba SuzukiHe even contributed the original drafts of some new characters introduced in the film, such as the two of the new additions that have been issued for the next release. You can check them below from the official Twitter account of the series:

This new trio of characters includes the comediantes Akira Kawashima y Yusuke Inoue like two new demons serving under Zeldris in the new movie, but the third addition is the most important.

Kana Kurashina (Sazae-chan) will be playing Elizabeth’s mother, and (technically) we take a look at how she will appear in the new movie, as she acts as the Supreme deity of the Goddess Clan.

When is Nanatsu no Taizai Cursed By Light released?

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light se estrenará el July 2 in theaters in Japan, and will provide the perfect follow-up to the Dragon’s Judgment (Fundo no Shinpan) season that ends just before. Unfortunately, the international release for the Nanatsu no Taizai movie is still unknown.

