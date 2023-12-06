Gyeongseong Creature: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Continuing a long tradition of Korean streaming originals, Gyeongseong Creature is the newest big-budget Korean show on the way to Netflix. Following in the footsteps of other Netflix web series such as Song of the Bandits, Sweet Home, Black Knight, and Squid Game, Gyeongseong Creature is set in Korea during World War II, much like the first two shows on that list.

Now that we know who the monster is and what the play is about, what exactly is Gyeongseong? Get ready for an in-depth look at this new Netflix series as we cover all the essentials.

Gyeongseong Creature Release Date

Two halves of The Gyeongseong Creature will be released. On Friday, December 22, the first of a seven-part series will premiere.

Gyeongseong Creature Plot

There aren’t many plot points or details revealed about the program just yet, but Netflix has provided a brief synopsis. When Gyeongseong Creature premiered in the spring of 1945, South Korea was still a Japanese colony. Seoul, formerly known as Gyeongseong, is the setting for the majority of the program.

In the action-thriller Gyeongseong Creature, Park Seo-joon (The Marvels) and Han So-hee (My Name) star as Jig Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok, respectively, who battle legendary creatures created by humans’ insatiable need. Everyone in the Bukchon neighborhood knows that Tae-sang is the most beautiful, wealthy, and reliable source of insider knowledge.

Reportedly, he is amiable, quick to react, and has strong opinions. He needs all of these items for his role as the proprietor of the Golden Treasure Pawnshop. Beginning a relationship with Chae-ok forces him to reevaluate his principles and priorities. However, Chae-ok is referred to be a todugun by the locals. The search for those who have gone missing is the job of a todugun.

As a little girl, she and her father were forced to leave Manchuria and settle in Shanghai. Her mother disappeared when Chae-ok was a little girl. At this very moment, the action is taking place here. For this reason, Chae-ok had to acquire survival skills, such as the proper use of firearms and knives, to carry out her duties and, who knows, maybe even locate her mother.

Gyeongseong Creature Cast

Park Seo-joon as Jang Tae-san

The principal part of Jang Tae Sang has been cast by Park Seo Joon. He played the role of Park Sae Roy in the hit Korean drama Itaewon Class, which Netflix viewers would recognize. His most recent appearance in a Korean drama was as a guest star in Record of Youth.

Han So-hee as Yoon Chae-ok

The part of Yun Chae Ok will be played by the very renowned actress Han So Hee. Han So Hee has been a mainstay on Netflix since her 2017 K-drama debut, appearing in a slew of hit original and licensed shows. She has starred in My Name, Nevertheless, and Abyss for Netflix.

Wi Ha-joon as Kwon Jun-taek

Wi Ha Joon, who had a supporting role in Squid Game, will play Kwon Joon Taek. Netflix viewers will recognize Wi Ha Joon from her roles in Little Women, Something in the Rain, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and Squid Game.

Soo Hyun as Maeda

Maeda will be played by Kim Su Hyun, well known on her worldwide stage as Claudia Kim. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Harry Potter series will recognize the actress from her roles in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Another Netflix original series in which she has starred is Marco Polo.

The other cast members are as follows:

Kim Hae-sook as Nawol-daek

Jo Han-chul as Yoon Joong-won

Ji Woo as Myeong-ja

Park Ji-hwan as Gap-pyeong

Gyeongseong Creature Crew

Jung Dong Yoon, well-known for directing the hit Netflix series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, has joined forces with Kang Eun Kyung, who has a reputation for her work on Ghost, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Dr. Romantic. Story & Pictures Media, Studio Dragon, and Kakao Entertainment are bringing you “Gyeongseong Creature,” a story that is sure to captivate you.

Gyeongseong Creature Trailer

Currently, the first Gyeongseong Creature teaser is available on Netflix. Set in 1945, when South Korea was under Japanese colonial control, the teaser offers a taste of the riveting story and fierce action. There are both people and monsters in this frightening scenario set at a hospital in Gyeongseong.

Exciting action is hinted at by the dire circumstances that Tae-sang, a rich and smart man, and Chae-ok, a survivalist and tracker, encounter. In addition, the show’s poster intensifies the terror. It depicts armed people surrounding masked individuals who are lugging a big container at a hospital.

Where to watch Gyeongseong Creature?

Gyeongseong Creature can only be seen on Netflix, no matter where you are in the globe.