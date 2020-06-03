Guardiola's brother revealed what is the dream that Pep still has to fulfill

Share it:

Guardiola reached glory by winning everything with Barcelona

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic that is in suspense to the world, from Europe (a continent that is already in a stage of return to normality) Pep Guardiola's brother, Pere traveled to Brazilian soil to complete some procedures and set up his company in the country.

The businessman owns the company Media Base Sports, which is in charge of working in the professional management of athletes, coaches and sports institutions. In addition to having its main headquarters in Barcelona, ​​they have already expanded throughout most of the old continent and will now seek to expand to America.

In the midst of business, the brother and agent of the former Barcelona coach acknowledged that Pep's dream is to lead a national team before ending his tour of the benches.

Despite his good performances at the local level, after leaving Barcelona he never managed to win the Champions League.

"Pep has a dream to coach a national team one day, but we will see how va, what will be the moment and if you receive an offer ”, Pere acknowledged to the Brazilian portal Sports Balloon.

The Spanish coach was already linked to the position of coach in several countries, being Argentina, Brazil, Spain and England the most resonant. Despite speculation, in 2017 the current Manchester City coach claimed that "Argentina has to be trained by an Argentine coach."

In reference to the bench of the "Canarinha"Pere assured that, “Brazil has won everything with the Brazilian coaches. I think he has good coaches, he shouldn't think only of foreigners. " Furthermore, in that interview Guardiola gave to ESPNHe also recognized: “People think that because I have won in Barcelona and I am very good, I will go to Brazil. Brazil has very good coaches. They have to be trained by them. "

Guardiola's dream is to lead a national team

For the time being and in the short term, the Catalan coach has only one goal in mind: to win the Champions League, a trophy that was elusive since his consecration with Barcelona in the 2010-2011 edition.

In spite of win it all nationally with Bayern munich, the thorn of not being able to do things well in the maximum international club tournament will keep her nailed for a long time. Now, in his fourth year in Manchester City, he will try to get the much-awaited title by the citizens.

Even before you stop due to the coronavirus pandemic the English team obtained a good result in the first leg of the round of 16, by beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

