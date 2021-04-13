Days Gone 2 was proposed as a shared world game with cooperative

Jeff Ross, the former head of Days Gone, has revealed that the Days Gone 2 proposal to Sony included plans for a shared universe and cooperative play.

Speaking with God of War creator David Jaffe as part of a live stream on Jaffe’s YouTube channel, Ross discussed issues that arose in the wake of Blomberg’s recent report on a failed Days Gone 2 proposal from the developer. Bend Studio. While Ross couldn’t confirm whether Days Gone 2 was rejected due to a nondisclosure agreement, he did reveal some details about the proposal he sent to Sony for the sequel.

“We wanted to cooperate from the beginning [en Days Gone 1], but obviously you have to make concessions for what you won’t be able to do “Ross explained during the conversation, VGC reported.

When asked by Jaffe if the ideas for cooperation would have been implemented in a sequel, Ross said: “It’s one of the things we had in our proposal, yes. It was the idea of ​​a shared universe with cooperative play.”.

In explaining the vision of the cooperative, Ross described it as “[tomar] this world you’ve built, and all these assets and systems, and repurpose them for some kind of multiplayer version of this universe with a similar theme. So it would be with guys like Deacon trying to survive, building a house, club, or team. I think it would be fun to be in that world cooperatively and see what horde battles could be like. “.

While Ross’s bluntness about an unannounced game makes it seem like Days Gone 2 probably won’t happen, Ross reinforced that he can’t confirm the game’s situation. “I do not believe that it has been publicly confirmed what the state of [Days Gone 2]. I don’t want to be the guy who is the official source of whatever. “.

Ross himself no longer works at Bend Studio, but notes that his departure “It had nothing to do with the status of the sequel or whatever else the studio was doing.”.

While discussing the Bloomberg report, Ross also claimed that “never a reality” that Bend had lost autonomy and had become a supporting studio for Naughty Dog. Instead, he insisted that the link between the two studies was a collaboration.

That same report also suggests that a remake of the original (2013) The Last of Us is in development. If true, it could well be destined to launch in a close window to the upcoming HBO series based on The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.