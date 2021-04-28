GTA San Andreas cheats for PS2

Are you playing GTA San Andreas on PS2 and do you want to know all the tricks? Well, here you will find them. To activate them, all you have to do is press the buttons in the order indicated at any time during the game and you’re done.
We recommend that you save your game before activating any of them, since some cannot be deactivated and you will have to reload the game if you want to play again normally and without cheats.
Weapon Cheats
- Weapon Pack 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Weapon Pack 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- Weapon Pack 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Infinite ammo: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1
Health tips
- Full armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Full life: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Unlimited life: L2, L1, R1, R2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Circle, X, Square, Triangle
- Commit suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
Money tricks
- $ 250,000 extra: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
Respect tricks
- More respect: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Right, Down, Up
- Sexy CJ for women: Circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, Circle, Circle
Vehicle Stunts
- Airplane: Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle.
- Bloodring Banger: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Caddy: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Truck: Spawns a truck in front of the player. Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1.
- Death car. The used vehicle is indestructible and blows up everything it touches: L1, L2, L2, Up, Down, Down, Up, R1, R2, R2.
- Tank (Rinho): Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Limousine: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Attack Helicopter (Hunter): Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Hotring Racer: R2, L1, Circle, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Jet (Hydra): Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up
- Jetpack: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right.
- Ranchera: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
Driving tricks
- Flying boats: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Perfect driving: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Cars in the water: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
- Faster cars: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1
- Destroy cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Aggressive Traffic: R2, Círculo, R1, L2, Izquierda R1, L1, R2, L2
- Black traffic: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
- Pink traffic: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle
Alert level cheats
- One star less than “wanted”: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- One more “wanted” star: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Pedestrian tricks
- Pedestrians attack (cannot be disabled): Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
- Pedestrian Brawl (cannot be disabled): Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
- Armed pedestrians: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
Tricks for the weather
- To become night: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triángulo.
- Dawn: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Cuadrado.
- Sunset: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Abajo.
- Fog: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X.
- Sunny weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Rain: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Círculo
Time tricks
- Faster clock: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, O, Triangle
- Slow motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Slow motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
Other special tricks
- Beach party. The pedestrians are girls in bikini, the vehicles are beach and the player is in shorts: Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down.
- Big jumps on a bike. CJ will be able to make big jumps of up to 30 meters on his BMX: Triangle, Square, Circle, Circle, Square, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2.
- Maximum musculature: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left.
- Parachute: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1.
- Super fat: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Down.
- Super slim: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Right.
- Trade with other people: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right, Right
- More blood: Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X
- Overcast: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Cuadrado
- Activate Rosemary: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Activate Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right