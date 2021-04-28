GTA San Andreas cheats for PS2

Are you playing GTA San Andreas on PS2 and do you want to know all the tricks? Well, here you will find them. To activate them, all you have to do is press the buttons in the order indicated at any time during the game and you’re done.

We recommend that you save your game before activating any of them, since some cannot be deactivated and you will have to reload the game if you want to play again normally and without cheats.

Weapon Cheats

Weapon Pack 1 : R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon Pack 2 : R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon Pack 3 : R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Infinite ammo: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1

Health tips

Full armor : R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full life : R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Unlimited life : L2, L1, R1, R2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Circle, X, Square, Triangle

: L2, L1, R1, R2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Circle, X, Square, Triangle Commit suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Money tricks

$ 250,000 extra: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Respect tricks

More respect : R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Right, Down, Up

: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Right, Down, Up Sexy CJ for women: Circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, Circle, Circle

Vehicle Stunts

Airplane : Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle.

: Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle. Bloodring Banger : Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left Caddy : Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Truck : Spawns a truck in front of the player. Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1.

: Spawns a truck in front of the player. Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1. Death car . The used vehicle is indestructible and blows up everything it touches: L1, L2, L2, Up, Down, Down, Up, R1, R2, R2.

. The used vehicle is indestructible and blows up everything it touches: L1, L2, L2, Up, Down, Down, Up, R1, R2, R2. Tank (Rinho) : Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Limousine : R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Attack Helicopter (Hunter) : Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Hotring Racer : R2, L1, Circle, Right, Up, Circle, R2

: R2, L1, Circle, Right, Up, Circle, R2 Hotring Racer #1 : R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Jet (Hydra) : Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up

: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up Jetpack : Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right.

: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right. Ranchera: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Driving tricks

Flying boats : R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle Perfect driving : Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Cars in the water : Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2 Faster cars : Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1 Destroy cars : R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 Aggressive Traffic : R2, Círculo, R1, L2, Izquierda R1, L1, R2, L2

: R2, Círculo, R1, L2, Izquierda R1, L1, R2, L2 Black traffic : Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle Pink traffic: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Alert level cheats

One star less than “wanted” : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down One more “wanted” star: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Pedestrian tricks

Pedestrians attack (cannot be disabled) : Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Pedestrian Brawl (cannot be disabled) : Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Armed pedestrians: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Tricks for the weather

To become night : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triángulo.

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triángulo. Dawn : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Cuadrado.

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Cuadrado. Sunset : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Abajo.

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Abajo. Fog : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X.

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X. Sunny weather : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X Rain: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Círculo

Time tricks

Faster clock : Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, O, Triangle

: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, O, Triangle Slow motion : Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square Slow motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Other special tricks

Beach party . The pedestrians are girls in bikini, the vehicles are beach and the player is in shorts: Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down.

. The pedestrians are girls in bikini, the vehicles are beach and the player is in shorts: Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down. Big jumps on a bike . CJ will be able to make big jumps of up to 30 meters on his BMX: Triangle, Square, Circle, Circle, Square, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2.

. CJ will be able to make big jumps of up to 30 meters on his BMX: Triangle, Square, Circle, Circle, Square, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2. Maximum musculature : Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left.

: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left. Parachute : Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1.

: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1. Super fat : Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Down.

: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Down. Super slim : Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Right.

: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Square, Right. Trade with other people : Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right, Right

: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right, Right More blood : Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X

: Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X Overcast : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Cuadrado

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Cuadrado Activate Rosemary : Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right Activate Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

