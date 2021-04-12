comparison with iPhone 8 and iPhone 7, price and specifications

With the presentation of iPhone SE (2020) the iPhone family welcomes a new member. With its official arrival, let’s see, in terms of specifications, features and functionalities, how it fits with its closest relatives: the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8.

Specifications, a way to compare

Whether we want to buy our first iPhone, or if we want to renew an old model, being clear about the specifications of the different models is important. It should be noted that, in the end, the user experience goes beyond a few simple numbers or specifications, and yet it helps to keep them in mind.

Recall that the iPhone 7, along with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, although officially discontinued by the company, is still on sale in the Apple Refurbished Products section and at various independent vendors.

External design and display

As for the external design and the screen, the changes, as expected, are few. The main novelty is found in the red color that is offered as part of Apple’s participation in (PRODUCT) RED products.

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

iPhone SE (2020)

Finish

Glossy black, matte black, silver, gold, rose gold and (PRODUCT) RED

Gold, silver and space gray

Black, White and (PRODUCT) RED

Screen

4.7 inch

4.7 inch

4.7 inch

Resolution

1,334-by-750-pixel Retina HD LCD display at 326 p / p

1,334-by-750-pixel Retina HD LCD display at 326 p / p

1,334-by-750-pixel Retina HD LCD display at 326 p / p

True Tone

No

Yes

Yes

Wide color gamut (P3)

Yes

Yes

Yes

Brightness

625 nits

625 nits

625 nits

Dimensions

13,83 x 6,71 x 0,71 cm

13,84 x 6,73 x 0,73 cm

13,84 x 6,73 x 0,73 cm

Weight

138 g

148 g

148 g

Contrast

1.400:1

1.400:1

1.400:1

Waterproof

IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for a maximum of 30 minutes)

IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for a maximum of 30 minutes)

IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for a maximum of 30 minutes)

Sensors, cameras and connectivity

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

iPhone SE (2020)

Rear camera

12Mpx, apertura de ƒ/1.8, zoom digital x5

12MP wide angle, ƒ / 1.8 aperture, 5x digital zoom

12MP wide angle, ƒ / 1.8 aperture, 5x digital zoom

Frontal camera

7MP camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture

7MP camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture

7MP camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control

Sensors

Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

Connectivity

Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac con MIMO, GPS y GLONASS, NFC

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac con MIMO, GPS y GLONASS, NFC

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax con MIMO 2×2, GPS y GLONASS, NFC, eSIM

Drums

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

iPhone SE (2020)

Talk time

Up to 14 hours

Up to 14 hours

Up to 14 hours

Web browsing

Up to 12 hours

Up to 14 hours

Up to 14 hours

Video playback

Up to 13 hours

Up to 13 hours

Up to 13 hours

Video playback (streaming)

Up to 8 hours

Play audio

Up to 40 hours

Up to 40 hours

Up to 40 hours

Fast charge

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter

Wireless charging

No

Yes

Yes

Connector

Lightning

Lightning

Lightning

Processor, storage and operating system

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

iPhone SE (2020)

Processor

A10 Fusion

Chip A11 Bionic, Neural Engine

A13 Bionic chip, 3rd generation Neural Engine

Storage

32, 128 o 256 GB

64 o 128 GB

64, 128 o 256 GB

Operating system

iOS 13

iOS 13

iOS 13

Price and availability

We can buy the iPhone SE (2020) on apple.com as well as in the different Apple Stores and authorized suppliers. The prices, depending on the capacities, are the following:

  • 64GB iPhone SE (2020): 489 euros (427 euros in Amazon).
  • 128GB iPhone SE (2020): 539 euros (507 euros in Amazon).
  • iPhone SE (2020) of 256GB: 659 euros (639 euros in Amazon).

It is clear that the iPhone SE (2020) is aimed at a different audience than the one looking for the latest news and the most cutting-edge features, and yet it is the most competent iPhone in its price range. An update awaited by many that is now available.

