comparison with iPhone 8 and iPhone 7, price and specifications

With the presentation of iPhone SE (2020) the iPhone family welcomes a new member. With its official arrival, let’s see, in terms of specifications, features and functionalities, how it fits with its closest relatives: the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8.

Specifications, a way to compare

Whether we want to buy our first iPhone, or if we want to renew an old model, being clear about the specifications of the different models is important. It should be noted that, in the end, the user experience goes beyond a few simple numbers or specifications, and yet it helps to keep them in mind.

Recall that the iPhone 7, along with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, although officially discontinued by the company, is still on sale in the Apple Refurbished Products section and at various independent vendors.

External design and display

As for the external design and the screen, the changes, as expected, are few. The main novelty is found in the red color that is offered as part of Apple’s participation in (PRODUCT) RED products.

iPhone 7 iPhone 8 iPhone SE (2020) Finish Glossy black, matte black, silver, gold, rose gold and (PRODUCT) RED Gold, silver and space gray Black, White and (PRODUCT) RED Screen 4.7 inch 4.7 inch 4.7 inch Resolution 1,334-by-750-pixel Retina HD LCD display at 326 p / p 1,334-by-750-pixel Retina HD LCD display at 326 p / p 1,334-by-750-pixel Retina HD LCD display at 326 p / p True Tone No Yes Yes Wide color gamut (P3) Yes Yes Yes Brightness 625 nits 625 nits 625 nits Dimensions 13,83 x 6,71 x 0,71 cm 13,84 x 6,73 x 0,73 cm 13,84 x 6,73 x 0,73 cm Weight 138 g 148 g 148 g Contrast 1.400:1 1.400:1 1.400:1 Waterproof IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for a maximum of 30 minutes) IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for a maximum of 30 minutes) IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for a maximum of 30 minutes)

Sensors, cameras and connectivity

iPhone 7 iPhone 8 iPhone SE (2020) Rear camera 12Mpx, apertura de ƒ/1.8, zoom digital x5 12MP wide angle, ƒ / 1.8 aperture, 5x digital zoom 12MP wide angle, ƒ / 1.8 aperture, 5x digital zoom Frontal camera 7MP camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture 7MP camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture 7MP camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control Sensors Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac con MIMO, GPS y GLONASS, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac con MIMO, GPS y GLONASS, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax con MIMO 2×2, GPS y GLONASS, NFC, eSIM

Drums

iPhone 7 iPhone 8 iPhone SE (2020) Talk time Up to 14 hours Up to 14 hours Up to 14 hours Web browsing Up to 12 hours Up to 14 hours Up to 14 hours Video playback Up to 13 hours Up to 13 hours Up to 13 hours Video playback (streaming) – – Up to 8 hours Play audio Up to 40 hours Up to 40 hours Up to 40 hours Fast charge Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter Wireless charging No Yes Yes Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning

Processor, storage and operating system

iPhone 7 iPhone 8 iPhone SE (2020) Processor A10 Fusion Chip A11 Bionic, Neural Engine A13 Bionic chip, 3rd generation Neural Engine Storage 32, 128 o 256 GB 64 o 128 GB 64, 128 o 256 GB Operating system iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13

Price and availability

We can buy the iPhone SE (2020) on apple.com as well as in the different Apple Stores and authorized suppliers. The prices, depending on the capacities, are the following:

64GB iPhone SE (2020): 489 euros (427 euros in Amazon).

128GB iPhone SE (2020): 539 euros (507 euros in Amazon).

iPhone SE (2020) of 256GB: 659 euros (639 euros in Amazon).

It is clear that the iPhone SE (2020) is aimed at a different audience than the one looking for the latest news and the most cutting-edge features, and yet it is the most competent iPhone in its price range. An update awaited by many that is now available.