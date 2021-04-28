Apple updates and now allows native support for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S controllers on their devices

Finally, the day has come. The new update that Apple has launched for its devices includes a very interesting function for the video game industry.

The patch iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 already has support for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S controllers, as reported in Eurogamer. You can check the update notes through this link. Until now, it was possible to use the DualShock 4 or the Xbox One controller via Bluetooth, but this addition opens new doors.

The most obvious is the possibility for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, which can play on xCloud through Apple products. Of course, you need a prior invitation from Microsoft.

On the other hand, the vast majority of games available on Apple Arcade also have support for controls, so users of Apple’s game catalog celebrate the news.

Little by little, Apple improves the access of the video game community to its devices. This month he has added new works to the Apple Arcade library, including the fabulous Fantasian.