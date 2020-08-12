GTA Online: the new update launches the Los Santos Summer Special

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As scheduled, the Rockstar writers update Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC and console to officially kick off the GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special, a new event full of surprises and content for fans of GTA 5 multiplayer.

With the free update of the11 August, the Great R invite GTA Online players to join one new series of missions, activities and competitions.

The pivot around which the missions of the Los Santos summer event will gravitate will be represented by the Galaxy Super Yacht: Owners of this iconic boat will be able to plan seafaring themed activities ranging from chases to diving. All the challenges offered by this kind of events can be completed either alone or in the company of your friends, up to a maximum of four players per lobby.

Also during the Los Santos Summer Special there will also be the opening of the Competition mode in the Diamond Casino and Resort of GTA Online, the introduction of different items of clothing and, above all, the addition of fifteen vehicles with which to participate in special races. To those who follow us, we also remind you that for the end of 2020 Rockstar plans to launch a huge update of GTA Online that will bring with it new Heists in what the developers themselves define as "a completely new location".