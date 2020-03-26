Entertainment

GTA 6 will still take time to announce according to Jason Schreier

March 26, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

We have been reading information about a possible Grand Theft Auto VI. And although it is evident that Rockstar Games will end up launching this game, because otherwise it would not make any sense at a commercial level, we continue without any official news about it.

In addition, although a worker recently raised the alarms, the renowned journalist Jason Schreier has assured that the announcement of GTA 6 will still take time to occur.

At least, that's what he has commented on Twitter, when he has answered a user's question. The response has been very forceful, in addition: "I wouldn't wait for news of the next GTA for a while.". It does not specify at any time if it has privileged information, but it could be understood that it is so.

In any case, it is not surprising that Rockstar Games does not want to show the next game in the GTA saga at the moment. After all, GTA V is in a spectacular moment. And the same goes for Red Dead Redemption 2. Both games continue to constantly update their online modalities. And the revenue they generate is likely to help, too, so Rockstar can focus not just on development, but even more games.

READ:  Lost In Space Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast

Without going any further, a few days ago a possible sequel to L.A. was leaked. I will not go. That game with a vintage setting in which Rockstar Games presented us with a high-quality noir adventure. Additionally, the game recently had a remastering for current consoles (including a Nintendo Switch version). Therefore, it would not be anything strange that this had served as an appetizer for the more "immediate" future.

Also, we cannot forget another candidate, GTA 6 apart, who is nothing more than Bully 2. We have already seen how much of the information that has been coming in was completely false; However, there are many clues that continue to point in that direction (mainly some casting in the UK).

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.