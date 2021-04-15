Apple will replace it with another 6.7-inch model in 2022, according to Kuo

The renowned analyst on Apple Ming-Chi Kuo has communicated in a note to investors (via MacRumors) several interesting changes for the iPhone of 2022. What will be the iPhone 14 will arrive with substantial improvements to the cameras and will abandon the mini variant, among other changes.

Designs closed several months after manufacturing

We are still waiting for the new iPhone 13, if this ends up being its official name, and rumors of the next generation of iPhone are already appearing. Why? Recall that Apple closes the iPhone designs well in advance. We do not know the deadlines that the company manages, but we calculate that around January or February the iPhone design of the year is already established. Thus, around March of the current year the teams in Cupertino already have their sights set on the model of the following year, which gives us rumors like the ones we are dealing with.

According to the analyst, the 2022 iPhones will return in two sizes: 6.1 and 6.7 inches. This means that we won’t see, as far as we know so far, the 5.4-inch mini version. The sizes will be divided equally into two Pro models and two entry models, much like the iPhone 12 family.

The truth is that we have had several news, none official, that the iPhone 12 mini has had less successful in sales than expected. Apple will keep this mini model for the iPhone 13, but if we pay attention to Kuo, it will disappear in version 14.

Four 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhones with 48MP cameras and 8K video.

The biggest changes to the iPhone 14, according to Kuo, will be an improvement in the cameras that reach 48 megapixels on Pro models. Some lenses that can also work at 12 megapixels, but that, operating at full capacity, will allow us, among others, to record video in 8K.

In terms of pixel size, the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the new iPhone 2H22 are roughly 1.7um, 2um, and 1.25um, respectively. We believe that the new iPhone 2H22 can support 48MP direct output and 12MP output (four cell fusion output mode) simultaneously. With the 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new iPhone 2H22 increases to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and larger than current Android phones, and close at the DSC level. We believe that the camera quality of the new iPhone 2H22 will take mobile phone camera photography to a new level.

There is still time for us to see this new generation of iPhone, time that will allow for more leaks and rumors about the benefits of the family. In any case, it seems that great changes are coming in the cameras of the iPhone.