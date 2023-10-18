Kingdom Chapter 773 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Since it began appearing weekly in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in January 2006, this graphic novel has developed a devoted following of readers who eagerly await each new installment.

The Kingdom has established itself as a major player in the manga industry, having released 69 tank-bon volumes as of July 2023.

Kingdom introduces readers to a fictitious account of ancient China during the time of the Warring States period.

The Kingdom manga’s earlier chapters included unexpected alliances amid the commotion of battle that resulted in unforeseen alliances.

We are finally here after a very, very long wait. Everyone was eagerly waiting for this moment—Shin has now formally proposed to Kyoukai. It caught everyone off surprise and was incredibly unexpected.

Shin seized the chance and invited Kyoukai to see his home early in the morning. For the time being, Kyoukai didn’t respond to him, but it was clear from her reaction how she felt.

Kingdom Chapter 773 Release Date

Finally, the widely anticipated Kingdom Chapter 773 announced October 10th, 2023 as the publication date.

The writer has expressed her appreciation for the readers’ on-going support as well as her joy at having the opportunity to share this fresh chapter with them at last.

Kingdom Chapter 773 Plot

Since the captured Qin soldiers want to die, Heki’s situation is grim. Heki persuades them to continue living for their deceased friends.

He is not known as General Heki and stumbles while speaking. He believes Qin will retaliate against Zhao and release them.

They shouldn’t attack Hango, according to Heki, because Ri Boku planned a trap. Things are altered by Shin’s conversation with Ou Hon.

He is concerned about instructing the Gyoku Hou fighters after they took a year vacation. According to Ou Hon, they underwent extensive training.

They assert that Ri Boku might have something planned for Hango. Shin thinks Ou Sen will get away from Ri Boku.

When Ri Boku emerges in Gian, the scene changes once more. He finds out that the Qin army is moving toward Hango as expected.

They are also aware that Ou Sen has a 250,000-man army. Ou Sen, according to Gakushou, is Qin’s most effective tactical general, but he is no match to Ri Boku.

As a result of Ri Boku’s defeat to Ou Sen in the Shukai Plains four years prior, Futei cautions them to exercise caution.

Bananji says that this war is Qin’s and their retaliation for what they did four years ago. Shunsuiju is let go as a result of his revenge on Yo Tan Wa following their most recent altercation.

The narrative has now progressed significantly. As expected, the chapter is currently a little challenging. The other individuals and their manner of life will undoubtedly be the main emphasis of the novel.

The amusing aspect of other characters wanting to be this chapter’s lead protagonists is there.

We have all enjoyed a lot of different parts of this story. We are all eagerly awaiting this scene to see what the situation will play out.

The way the author has created the characters reveals a lot about his keen sense of judgment. The plot has been moving along nicely, and we are all enjoying all these dramatic turns.

However, it appears that the story must also come to an end shortly. Due of the excellent way the story was written, regardless of what it does, this will be a fantastic saga and end on a high note.

Kan Oishi’s entry into the Kingdom of Qin and the lavish welcome he received were both depicted within the previous chapter of Kingdom.

It was anticipated that he would be given a seat in the lower court right away, where he would collaborate with Ri Shi to enhance and reform Qin’s legal framework.

The records predicted that guiding the Chinese people with an ideology based in light would lead to the country’s immediate collapse.

Unwillingly, Kan Oishi was brought to Kanyou in the hopes that their conversations would advance and become more understandable as a result of their shared experience.