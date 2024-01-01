Lookism Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

After the first part of Lookism came out on December 8, 2022, the second season has become a highly talked-about subject among anime lovers. Lookism, Park Tae-webcomic Joon’s, was animated using Original Net Animation by Studio Mir.

Season 1 of Lookism captivated viewers with its compelling story and high-quality animation, so naturally, they are wondering when season 2 will be available. To the surprise of fans, the original webtoon has enough material for at least two more seasons of the Lookism anime, and this article delves into the specifics of those possibilities.

Lookism Season 2 Renewal Status

Looking forward to hearing any formal word on the show’s renewal for a second season, Lookism Anime fans can’t wait to dive in. Fans are holding out hope despite the lack of confirmation from the producing company or other credible sources. Thanks to its captivating plot, well-realized characters, and breathtaking animation, Lookism’s first season was a huge hit with fans.

Essential issues explored in the series were the path to self-acceptance and prejudice based on looks. There was a dedicated fan following for Lookism because of its distinctive combination of humor, social critique, and drama.

Audiences and reviewers alike have been gushing over it, so it’s only natural that fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this fascinating tale. Lookism Season 2 has not been announced by Netflix, yet. With the tale having concluded in the finale, there’s little likelihood of it returning. However, the likelihood of its comeback is slim.

Lookism Season 2 Release Date

No official release date has been announced for Lookism Season 2 since it has not been renewed yet. Regarding Season 2, the show’s makers have been mum. Lookism Season 2 might premiere in late 2024 or early 2025, depending on the source. The formal confirmation, meanwhile, has not yet been issued. This information will be updated as soon as it becomes accessible.

Lookism Story

As a result of his weight, Park Hyung Seok is a harassed and despised high school student. A delinquent bullies and harasses him daily; he verbally attacks his mother and requests a change of school as a means of coping. He decides to leave his troubles behind and start again, so he packs up and goes to Seoul, where he intends to enroll in a different high school.

But just before school starts, he gets a new body—one that is tall, strong, and gorgeous. He can transfer bodies simply by rousing the one that is sleeping while one is being used.

His days are divided between the two selves; he spends the day in the attractive one and the night in the original. The world’s prejudice against ugly people becomes more apparent to Daniel Park (Park Hyung Seok) as he learns to live with two bodies.

In his new body, he receives particular care and affection, while in his old body, he faces prejudice and hatred. In little time at all, he’s a fashion model, a social media influencer, and an entertainment industry trainee. At night, however, when he reverts to his natural body, Daniel’s fantasy world becomes a brutal reality.

Lookism Season 2 Cast

Daniel Park/Park Hyung Suk/Keisuke Hasegawa Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Nicky Endres (English)

Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Nicky Endres (English) Vasco/Lee Eun Tae/Basco Voiced by: Shunsuke Takeuchi (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Voiced by: Shunsuke Takeuchi (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English) Zack Lee/Lee Jin Sung/Ryūsei Kitahara Voiced by: Wataru Urata (Japanese); Jason Jin (English)

Voiced by: Wataru Urata (Japanese); Jason Jin (English) Mira Kim/Kim Mi Jin/Mizuki Sakane Voiced by: Natsu Yorita (Japanese); Nikki SooHoo (English)

Voiced by: Natsu Yorita (Japanese); Nikki SooHoo (English) Zoe Park/Park Ha Neul/Kagawa Mirei Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Courtney Lin (English)

Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Courtney Lin (English) Crystal Choi/Choi Soo Jung/Akari Nerima Voiced by: Reina Aoyama (Japanese); Halley Kim (English)

Lookism Season 2 Plot

Chapters, or “episodes,” of the original Lookism source material are continually being published; thus far, more than 400 chapters have been released. At its conclusion with the festival arc, Lookism: Season 1 only covered the first twenty-seven chapters.

I look forward to the PaprikaTV storyline, which follows Deok Hwa as she starts live streaming, and how Hyung Seok encourages her and introduces new characters if Lookism: Season 2 were to ever happen. There is enough material for fifteen seasons of Lookism if adaptations keep happening at the present pace.

Lookism Season 2 Trailer

There isn’t a trailer for Lookism’s second season yet. If the program is revived, a promo for season 2 may be published in the middle of 2024.

Where Can I Watch Lookism?

You can probably expect to see Lookism Season 2 on Netflix. Lookism: Season 1 is now exclusive to Netflix for viewing.

Reviews and ratings

The anime receives a 7.7 out of 10 rating on IMDb, which is not too awful. And the show’s popularity is growing every day.

Highlights of Lookism Season 2

Eugene Ko and Nick Martineau are featured in The Lookism Season 2. The movie also has the other characters stated above, so enjoy viewing it with your loved ones. The movie’s release date, cast, and trailer details are all included above. One of these shows that a lot of these binge viewers have been planning to watch is Lookism Season 2.