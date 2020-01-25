Grammy 2020, essential guide to news to the characters and prizes of this edition

Share it:

The wait for i Grammy 2020 which are held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. What are the Grammy Awards you already know: it is one of the most important music awards that are awarded once a year and was born in the United States. Often also called the Oscars of music, they are associated with the Oscar of cinema, but here the statuette is represented by a golden gramophone and to assign it to the winners is a jury made up of experts from the Recording Academy.

How to win a Grammy, the jury and the controversy of the 2020 edition

The Grammy categories are 84, the Recording Academy and the record companies make their proposals among the musicians, singers, songs but also podcasts from which the jury chooses 5 for each category and finally the winner. Well yes, winning Grammy is not an easy thing, to be able to decide the experts listen to the songs and express their preference, but also the assignment of the Oscars of music has its beautiful controversy like that emerged thanks to the complaint of the only member Italian from the jury. Gabriele Ciampi is an orchestra conductor who told Ansa that he had many problems listening to music and then voting: "During the selection phase, it was difficult to listen to some songs through the appropriate portal to which the jurors turned on. In some cases I had to personally look for them on the internet. In a competition like the Grammys it is something that should not happen. " The other controversy that has affected the 2020 Grammy Awards concerns the removal of the first female president of the jury Deborah Duga and the reason would be linked to the reports of irregularities and harassment.

Lizzo is among the favorites for winning a 2020 Grammy Awards. Jean Baptiste Lacroix

The nominations, the musicians and singers we cheer for

We like the 67th edition of the Grammys because it has a lot of tough women in nominations, some examples? Michelle Obama with the podcast of her book Becoming, but there is also Ellen DeGeneres. And then Lizzo, which is the favorite among the winners, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and for the pair eye to heart pair Camila Cabello and Shown Mendez.

How to see Grammys 2020 in Italy

The Grammy Awards are live on the CBS channel at 8 p.m. here in Italy it is 2 p.m. If you are a night owl, do not miss the performances of stars such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello. Where to watch Grammys in Italy? Much easier to follow them through social channels. Here are which to follow on Instagram

@cbstv – @cbsnews – @recordingaccademy.

Want more Grammy trivia? The awards for American discography are full of anecdotes and curiosities (and also of controversies as we have seen), such as who has more Grammy: is Georg Storti, winner of 31 Grammy Awards, orchestra director of Hungarian origin but English naturalized. Alicya Keys leading the 2020 edition has won 15 (for now) as Adele. In addition, Alicya leads the Grammys for the second consecutive year. Beyoncé is in second place in the ranking of Grammy winners among female artists: she has 23 at home, while in first place with 27 Grammys won is the singer and violinist Allison Krauss.

