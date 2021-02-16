Japan: A woman was arrested for harassing an elderly woman

The Nara Prefectural Police Department reported the arrest of a 21-year-old woman for violating the Anti-Harassment Law. However, the backstory is quite a bit stranger than it sounds.

It turns out that between September 23 and October 15, 2020, the woman of unknown occupation sent a total of 293 emails to an older woman in her seventies that included nude photographs.

The woman was arrested after going to the restaurant where the older woman works. During her arrest, the woman admitted the charges and stated:

” I still like him, and I sent him a lot of emails because I wanted him to flatter me .” According to the police, this woman worked as a waitress in the same restaurant as the older adult between spring 2019 and February 2020.

While working in that establishment, she met the old woman and “ fell in love at first sight with her. The woman also stated: ” My mother did not give me much affection during my childhood, but the lady treated me kindly, and I began to like her .”

In fact, during the spring of 2020 (April-June), this woman had already sent nude photos to the older adult. At that time, the police gave her a warning. However, that did not stop her and led to her subsequent arrest. The reactions of the Japanese to this event are quite interesting to read:

” Hey, I beg your pardon? ».

” It’s like one of those yuri and yandere stories, but this … I do not know what to think of the respect … “.

” Love is a compelling thing, it seems .”

” I think we have been a society for a long time to accept the different forms that can take … but this is still shocking .”

” It is a drafting error. I can’t quite believe it.