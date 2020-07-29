Google Stadia Pro: August 2020 free video games announced

Share it:

After confirming the arrival of Sekiro and Hitman 3 on Stadia on Stadia during the last digital event, Google draws up the list of titles that will enter the offer of free games accessible by Stadia Pro members starting from August 2020 .

Starting from Saturday 1 August, all subscribers Google Stadia Pro (including users who are benefiting from the free trial of the service) will be able to freely access the game streaming versions of four titles.

The first game mentioned by the Mountain View tech giant is Just Shapes & Beats, a rhythm game that takes the form of a platform adventure with pixel art graphics. The second title that is part of the Augustan offer reserved for Stadia Pro members is Strange Brigade, a cooperative action shooter that puts users at the center of a treasure hunt between scenarios full of traps and creatures not particularly prone to dialogue.

Also from August 1, the catalog of games available with Stadia Pro will be enriched with the entry of the Kona dark-colored graphic adventure and with the Redux version of the post-apocalyptic shooter Metro 2033. To these, from the August 14 a fifth title will also be added, Rock of Ages 3, also available for free for those who have signed up for a Pro subscription to Google Stadia. As for outgoing games, the Google release refers only to Zombie Army 4 Dead War as the only title destined to abandon the Stadia Pro catalog from 1 August 2020.