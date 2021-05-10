Good Omens Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything you need to know

The most amazing and interesting series is based on the novel Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Also, this series is entirely based on some fantasy thing and we can call this series a fantasy show.

Fans totally loved and supported the first season and that is the reason why there will be a second season which will be announced soon. Read the article below for further details.

Good Omens Season 2: Latest news

As we know that the series’s first season was launched in 2018 and since then the positive response heard by each and every people who watches this season.

Because of course, the famous and most popular demon Crowley – David and the angel Aziraphale – Michael. Where the first season was left from there the second season will be continuing.

The most famous and most popular series is created and written by Neil Gaiman. Douglas Mackinnon was the director of this amazing show. 8.1 ratings out of 10, on IMDb, can you believe it?! That’s super amazing and so much exciting.

Music was given by David Arnold, the executive producers were Neil Gaiman, Caroline Skinner, Chris Sussman, Rob Wilkins, and Rod Brown.

The most popular show was taken under Narrativia, BBC Studios, The Blank Corporation, and Amazon Studios.

Good Omens Season 2 Release Dates

Due to this critical situation of covid, nothing is possible as of right now so we can expect the second season in mid-2022 or late 2022. The first season got released on the 31st of May, 2019, and that too on Amazon Prime Video.

If you have not watched the first season, take the convenient subscription and watch the whole series on Prime right now if you are getting super bored because I bet you will like this show so much.

Good Omens Season 2 Cast:

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, David Tennant as Crowley, Daniel Mays as Arthur Young, Sian Brooke as Deirdre Young, Ned Dennehy as Hastur, Ariyon Bakare as Ligur, Nick Offerman as Thaddeus Downling, Anna Maxwell Martin as Beelzebub, Nina Sosanya as Sister Mary Loquacious, Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael, Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young, Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Frances McDormand as the Voice of God, Adria Arjona as Anathema Device, Miranda Richardson as Madame Tracy will be there in the second season most probably.

But if there are any changes we will make an update on this website.