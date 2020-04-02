Gomita boasts its more than 200 shoes from luxury brands

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is no doubt that Gomita is a fan of fashion. Proof of this are the photos she shares on her social networks where she is seen wearing very luxurious or sporty clothes, but always to mark because the young woman loves to look her best for her fans. .

After making herself known about the likes of Gomita and how she likes to be dressed in her normal days, she decided to do something different on her social networks and she was showing her more than 200 pairs of shoes from tennis to exotic boots with which she looks spectacular.

And it is that Aracely real name of the artist was justified by saying that as a public figure she must have different pairs of tennis shoes because she is always in the press's eye in case she repeats or not some accessory for which she is prevented, there were even sneakers that were never had released.

"I want to justify myself with something very important working on television. You cannot start using the same thing by going to the red carpet. You cannot use the same thing because you have to have all the colors and so because everything criticizes you", Gomita said in her YouTube video.

So far, the Gomita video has more than 700,000 views and all kinds of comments.

"As you made me remember when I got married 25 years ago and I moved to my mother-in-law's house I arrived with 150 pairs of shoes", "Huy no manches and I have the daily and Sunday sneakers that are cool to have so many shoes "they wrote to Gomita.

It may interest you

Children of José José go to the police to find his body

What became of the actor Saúl Lisazo, a soap opera gallant

Yuri disguises herself as Maleficent to entertain her followers during the pandemic