Star Trek: Picard  Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

With the return of the iconic actors from Star Trek: The Next Generation for what is purportedly going to be their last adventure, season 3 of Star Trek: Picard has been an enormous success. However, can the program continue into season 4? With a new cast and tales that primarily didn’t feature Starfleet, the show’s first two seasons split fans.

In contrast, fans have praised Season 3 of Picard as a triumphant return to the show’s roots, following the protagonist Jean-Luc Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) journey across space as he faces profoundly personal repercussions.

Star Trek: Picard Season 4

The reunion of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s actors is perhaps the most talked-about part of season 3 of Star Trek: Picard. Jonathan Frakes, who played Captain Will Riker with a more relaxed, humorous, and sorrowful attitude than he did on TNG, is among the many members of the ensemble who remain in top form.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard was supposed to be the last one featuring the TNG crew, but is there any possibility that Jean-Luc and company may return for one last adventure?

Star Trek: Picard Season 4 Renewal Status

Season 4 of Picard is not in the works, despite the show’s success. The stress of a modern television production schedule has been recognized by 82-year-old Patrick Stewart. It affected his health throughout the three seasons of the program. Stewart and the show’s writers have said that three seasons of Picard were always in the works.

Speaking on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Stewart said that he had a hard time watching the latter two seasons of the seven-season series. Season 3’s ending matched the much-loved “All Good Things” series finale from TNG. It seems that the casual poker game has come to an end.

Star Trek: Picard Season 4 Release Date

If Star Trek: Picard were to get a fourth season when exactly it would be published is anyone’s guess. Season 3 seems to still be the last one as of April 2023.

Season 4 of Star Trek: Picard is probably still a ways off. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount’s critically acclaimed reboot of the franchise, has been extended for two more seasons. In 2024, production is set to begin on the Starfleet Academy series aimed at teenagers, while Michelle Yeoh’s film Section 31 is also now in the works.

It is improbable that either Star Trek: Picard season 4 or the first season of Star Trek: Legacy will launch before 2025, given the reality of production timetables and Paramount’s newly revamped release strategy focusing on major films and miniseries.

Star Trek: Picard Story

Twenty years after his previous appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), the series picks up in 2399 with Jean-Luc Picard still reeling from Data’s death and Romulus’s devastation in Star Trek (2009). After Picard retires from Starfleet and lives on the family vineyard, he receives a visit from a synthetic “daughter” of Data, one of several new “synths” that entice him into a new adventure. Picard sacrifices himself to defend their existence, ultimately saving them.

The continuation of Season 2 takes place in the year 2401 after Picard’s mind transfers onto a synthetic body. While Picard and his allies are experiencing new lives, their old enemy Q confines them in a parallel universe.

To prevent the galaxy from collapsing, they will need to go back in time to the year 2150. Picard finds out in season three that his kid is being pursued by unknown foes. To save his kid from the Borg and confront their new invasion, he rejoins the previous crew of the USS Enterprise.

Star Trek: Picard Cast

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Isa Briones as Dahj and Soji Asha

Harry Treadaway as Narek

Michelle Hurd as Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Orla Brady as Laris and Tallinn

Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher

Star Trek: Picard Season 4 Plot

Jean-Luc Picard, a retired admiral of Starfleet, has had his life shown in earlier seasons of Picard, which have delved into various aspects of his journey and challenges as an elderly man. With its critically acclaimed third season and its epic cosmic narrative that had profound emotional ramifications for the legendary character, the program got back to its usual self.

The intriguing plot of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 would most certainly be picked up in Season 4, expanding upon the events of the season 3 conclusion. Soji Asha and Dahj were discovered to be the daughters of the adored robot Data in the previous season, and Jean-Luc and his crew investigated their family tree.

Star Trek: Picard Rating

“Star Trek: Picard” has received mostly positive reviews from reviewers and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the program has a critical approval rating of 94% and an audience approval rating of 81%; on IMDb, it has a 7.4/10 rating.

Where to watch Star Trek: Picard?

Seasons one through three, as well as any future ones, will be available to watch on Paramount+, so there’s no need to miss a moment of the exciting adventures of Picard and company.

Conclusion

Even if there was no official announcement or preliminary plan for a fourth season of Picard, the chance is still there. A new spin-off series might be the show’s way of continuing, however. Many fan-favorite Star Trek characters had the opportunity to make a triumphant comeback in Star Trek: Picard.