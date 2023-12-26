Girls Band Cry Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

A new teaser trailer for the forthcoming television anime series Girls Band Cry was launched on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, on the official website for Toei Animation’s original Girls Band Cry series. In the clip, not only were the future original anime project’s personnel named, but the series’ official premiere date was also revealed: spring 2024.

Nina Iseri, Momoka Kawaragi, Subaru Awa, Tomo Ebizuka, and Rupa are the featured quintet in a new key visual for the Girls Band Cry anime. Members of the main cast have already been disclosed, and more staff members will likely be released as the series’ premiere date approaches.

The Girls Band Cry anime, as I said before, is a unique Toei Animation television series, so it does not draw any inspiration from any other works. Like the creators, viewers don’t know much about the series beyond what Toei Animation has revealed about its narrative.

Girls Band Cry Anime Release Date

Set to debut in April 2024, Girls Band Cry is an original TV anime that promises an engaging storyline centered on the odd friendship of five different young women, told in a way that harmonizes their stories.

In a departure from the usual, the anime centers on these energetic people coming together to create a band, capturing the spirit of their friendship, rivalry, and growing bond.

Girls Band Cry Anime Cast And Crew

Nina Iseri, Momoka Kawaragi, Subaru Awa, Tomo Ebizuka, and Rupa are voiced by RINA, Yuri, Mirei, Natsu, and Syuri, in that order. The series is being composed by Jukki Hanada and directed by Kazuo Sakai at Toei Animation. A character designer named Nari Teshima is working on the project. Jae Hoon Jung and Mari Kondo are in charge of the graphic design. The score is being written by Kenji Tamai, and the accompanist is Yusuke Tanaka.

Among the members of the series’ cast are:

RINA as Nina Iseri

Yuri as Momoka Kawaragi

Mirei as Subaru Awa

Natsu as Tomo Ebizuka

Syuri as Rupa

Girls Band Cry Anime Plot

The protagonist, who is a sophomore, decides to drop out of high school in her pursuit of a university scholarship and the difficulties of living on her own in Tokyo. After a group of her friends betray her, a young girl finds herself confused about her future.

Meanwhile, another metropolitan girl tries to make ends meet with part-time jobs after being left by her parents. These girls are looking for something permanent to hold onto in a world that is often letting them down and where dreams never come true.

Singing allows them to maintain the hope that they may one day find a home. In the show, five female protagonists join together to create a band. Tomo Ebizuka plays keys, Momoka Kawaregi plays guitars, Subaru Awa handles drums, Rupa plays bass, and Nina Iseri sings.

Girls Band Cry: Animation Studio

The Japanese conglomerate Toei Company owns and operates the animation studio Toei Animation Co., Ltd. It was founded in 1948 by animators Kenzō Masaoka and Zenjirō Yamamoto and was renamed after being bought. The original name was Japan Animated Films.

Dragon Ball, One Piece, Sailor Moon, Saint Seiya, Slam Dunk, and the annual Pretty Cure Magical Girl series are among the most famous works of Toei Animation. One of its latest works is Soaring Sky! Enjoyable Cure and Akuma-kun’s original net animation.

Girls Band Cry Anime Soundtracks

Though the first song dealt with a depressing subject, it had excellent musical accompaniment. This song features the drummer from Girls Band Cry to great effect. Having said that, the chorus was unforgettable, and the singer’s powerful performance was perfect for it.

The second song, Itsuwari Kotowari, was fantastic. The beautiful incorporation of blues influences within the J-rock core made this song much more enjoyable. In contrast to the original song’s use of computer-generated imagery (CGI), the video used a visually appealing hand-drawn approach.

Girls Band Cry Anime Trailer

A Girls Band Cry teaser trailer has been officially published by Toei Animation. The series’ April 2024 premiere date is confirmed in the teaser. You can see the ladies getting down in a new teaser video for Ladies Band Cry. Their silly side is also shown to us.