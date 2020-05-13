Gigi Hadid, Kanye West, and More Celebs Eating In Foreign Countries!!

Share it:

Of course, these celebrities are not traveling overseas and having their snack amid this Coronavirus pandemic. But they are surely missing the meals and snacks they were enjoying before the quarantine days. So the Hollywood personalities and stars are sharing their pics of having meals while remembering those great times.

Kanye West

Kanye West, the American rapper was having a great time feasting on a fried chicken bucket from KFC. He did not know when his wife, Kim Kardashian took a beautiful snap and she did post it over Instagram. The couple was in Paris at that time for Fashion Week. Kim also did share a video that describes how the adorable couple enjoys the food.

As you can see in the video, the couple did purchase the KFC bucket as they are selecting the meal on a touchscreen panel. Then they pick up the food at the nearby counter and went on their way. But the food station where the couple ordered food is now adorned with a plaque that describes the duo commemorating their visit. Although it was written in french, the plaque says, “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ordered at this kiosk 19.2.20.”

Gigi Hadid

The same can be seen with a more low-key if it is not for the California native model Gigi Hadid. Gigi did share the photo of her own pick-me-up in Feb 2017. She was in Paris for the last week of Fashion Month. While recently in Feb 2020, Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid grab a bite of several pasta dishes in Europe. They were enjoying the delicious food while roaming around the city as they were there for Fashion Week.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian did share a pic of herself eating MacDonald’s French Fries on a train while she was on a trip to Japan.

Lewis Capaldi and Joe Jonas

The Musicians Lewis Capaldi and Joe Jonas were in Germany when they did share the pic of beer and sausages. They were wearing similar outfits in the pic of Feb 2020.

