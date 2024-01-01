Giant Beasts of Ars Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Watching this anime will confirm all your worst nightmares about a world overrun by monstrous monsters. This post will focus on Giant Beasts of Ars Season 2, and we’re already talking about the show.

A planet amid chaos brought on by gigantic animals is the setting for the story. After they ravaged the kingdom, the only ones left standing were a handful of survivors. Not only will we go over Giant Beasts of Ars Season 2, but we will also discuss the narrative and how otaku have interpreted it.

Giant Beasts of Ars Season 2 Renewal Status

Watchers nevertheless hold out hope that the renewal of their favorite program will bring further seasons. Many fan sites have established threads just to debate the possibility of a second season, and speculation on its existence has been widespread on social media. A lot of people have voiced their desire for a new season to focus more on the main characters and their relationships.

However, whether Giant Beasts of Ars returns for a second episode is something only time can reveal. The only thing to do is wait for anything to happen since there is currently no real proof either way.

Giant Beasts of Ars Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Giant Beasts of Ars ran for twelve episodes, beginning on January 7, 2023, and ending on March 25, 2023. The renewal of Giant Beasts of Ars for a second season has not been announced by Asahi Productions as of this writing.

Before making a renewal announcement, production studios look at many financial and commercial indicators. Season One of Giant Beasts of Ars was, as previously said, an unimpressive original anime series that was unimpressed by both viewers and reviewers.

While the subject is intriguing and the artwork is passable, the series has the same problem as most original anime: its execution is dull and uninspired. Even if we disregard ratings and reviews, the accessibility of the studio and source materials is still an important consideration for renewal.

Both Gushing over Magical Girls (2024) and B-Project Netsuretsu*Love Call~ (2023) are projects that Studio Asahi Productions has on their list at the moment.

Fans expecting a second season of Giant Beasts of Ars may be in for disappointment since the studio is only capable of producing two anime every year and has a reputation for not doing sequels. Just as with Giant Beasts of Ars, the absence of source material is the most worrisome aspect of original anime renewals.

The manga adaptation of Ars no Kyojuu didn’t start publication until January 27, 2023, which isn’t exactly great timing for a quick revival. Season 1 of Giant Beasts of Ars concluded on a cliffhanger, which bodes well for Season 2—assuming the company doesn’t pursue other profitable ventures.

Giant Beasts of Ars Story

Massive beasts used to live on the land, but people took them. The creatures’ wrath led them to start devouring humans, so people prayed to their gods for protection from the monsters. During the age of heroes, myths, and swords, people hunted enormous creatures for their meat.

Jiro, whose family’s income is based on monster hunting, sees Kuumi being chased by an unknown individual and decides, in a split second, to save her. They have joined forces to uncover the secrets of the planet and put a stop to the rumors surrounding a mysterious experiment involving humans.

Giant Beasts of Ars Cast

Kuumi Voiced by: Hina Yōmiya

Jiiro Voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa

Myaa Voiced by: Yu Serizawa

Meran Voiced by: Hiromu Mineta

Romana Voiced by: Yoko Hikasa

Tsurugi Voiced by: Asami Seto

Sharuto Voiced by: Wakana Kuramochi

Façade Voiced by: Ryōta Takeuchi

Tōka Voiced by: Mayu Aoyagi

Zen Voiced by: Kenichi Ogata

Mezami Voiced by: Atsushi Tamaru

Bakura Voiced by: Takayuki Sugō

Kuumi Katsu Voiced by: Akeno Watanabe

Baban Voiced by: Takahiro Shimada

Baban's wife Voiced by: Mai Nakahara

Kuryunesu Voiced by: Masaaki Mizunaka

Gouza Voiced by: Motomu Kiyokawa

Guun Voiced by: Kenji Nomura

Kirisu Voiced by: Kanato Watai

Giant Beasts of Ars Season 2 Plot

Massive monsters go on the rampage in the season one finale of Giant Beasts of Ars, “The Ring’s Judgement,” leading to the birth of even more massive monsters. The most recent episode features a brutal fight between Facade and Old Man Zen, which ends with their respective eliminations. An unexpected entrance by Ms. Kumi, the kind woman our Kumi was named after in the pilot, only serves to heighten the tension.

As Myaa matures and changes into an adult, Melan and Myaa return the promise ring to Kumi in a touching moment. Kumi uses the ring’s actual power to vanquish the gigantic beast and every other generated monster. At the episode’s conclusion, a gigantic sky gateway opens, and a slew of monsters are once again prepared to assault humanity.

No official narrative details for Giant Beasts of Ars Season 2 have been revealed yet, considering the manga was published shortly after the premiere of Season 1. The developers have left the decision to either promote a future Gacha game or finish the tale with a movie open because the ending ended on a cliffhanger.

Giant Beasts of Ars Season 1 Rating

IMDb gave the first season of Giant Beasts of Ars 8.1 stars, while MyAnimelist gave it 7.07, so it must have been well-received by audiences.

Giant Beasts of Ars Season 2 Trailer

The next season of Giant Beasts of Ars does not yet have a trailer. Official trailers are due soon, so fans won’t have to wait much longer to get a first look at what’s in store for the exciting second season. All signals point towards it.