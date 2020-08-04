Ghost of Tsushima vs Animal Crossing New Horizons: two exclusives lead the UK ranking

Share it:

The videogame ranking of sales in Great Britain is updated, with a Top Ten which includes some new entries inside it and which sees two important exclusives competing for the top step of the podium.

UK citizens' preferences lead this week Ghost of Tsushima, the latest effort by Sucker Punch and open world that recreates the atmosphere of feudal Japan by immersing the player in a particular historical setting: the invasion of the Island of Tsushima by the Mongolian army. Silver medal instead for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which despite a debut in March, still shows no sign of leaving the podium. Space, however, also for new releases, with Destroy All Humans who manages to take third place.

Then, find the UK Top Ten of the week:

Ghost of Tsushima Animal Crossing: New Horizons Destroy All Humans Mario Kart 8: Deluxe F1 2020 Paper Mario: The Origami King Skater XL The Last of Us Part 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 Minecraft

In closing, we point out that the review of Ghost of Tsushima, written by our Giuseppe Arace, is obviously available on the pages of Everyeye. This is also accompanied by the most recent review of the Destroy All Humans remake, edited by our Alessandro Bruni.