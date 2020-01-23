Ghost of Tsushima: the offer on the free PS4 theme is about to expire, here's how to download it

Share it:

Launched close to the Christmas holidays as a gift from Sucker Punch, the special offer linked to the PS4 dynamic theme dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima is about to end: here are the codes to be used on the PS Store to download it for free.

The social channels of the Bellevue software house remind us that the offer on the PS4 theme of Ghost of Tsushima will expire on January 31, 2020 and that, consequently, there are really a few days left to the conclusion of the promotional initiative linked to the next blockbuster action adventure exclusively on PlayStation 4.

The procedure to be adopted to redeem a free copy of the dynamic theme is quite simple and involves the entry of a 12-digit code on the relevant form accessible within the PS4 digital store, both through the console and from the website. The code in question changes according to the geographical area chosen when registering your SEN account, here is a summary of the codes to be used to download it, obviously starting from the one relating to theEurope (and not only):

Europe / AU / NZ / Russia / Middle East / Africa / India: 38BE-G6N8-L93A

North, Central and South America: BEFB-AMNR-R4F6

Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3

South Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8

Rest of Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH

At this point we just have to remind you that the new Sucker Punch project is scheduled for launch for thesummer of 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO. To learn more about the settings, the gameplay and the protagonist of Sony's latest digital effort, we refer you to our special on Ghost of Tsushima seen in action at E3 2019.