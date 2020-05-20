Ghost Of Tsushima is inspired by Zelda and Shadow of the Colossus according to Sucker Punch

Share it:

It shows – and very much – that Ghost of Tsushima It is very close to reaching the market. In fact, since we were able to enjoy the latest State of Play, dedicated entirely to the title of Sucker Punch, news has not stopped coming. From the weight that the game will occupy on the hard drive, or different interviews that its developers are giving.

In one of them, precisely, the information we came to talk about today has been revealed. Basically, its creators have highlighted those games that have influenced them in creating the art of this Ghost of Tsushima. Among them, two titans such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Shadow of the Colossus.

As echoed by Wccftech, this interview in question took place on the French Julien Chièze’s YouTube channel. He posted an interview with Ghost of Tsushima creative director Jason Connell where the developer shared some interesting details regarding the game.

When it comes to influences, it’s easy to understand why the Breath of the Wild and SOTC helped imagine the world of Ghost of Tsushima. Basically, because Connell claims they are two of his all-time favorite games. In addition, he assures that they influenced him in technical terms, but that his game wanted to achieve better visual fidelity than those.

If we focus on the playable, that influence is also evident. As simple as that we will not have search markers to guide us. Therefore, we will have to use the wind instead. It will even be possible to reduce the brightness of those elements that give us clues through the game settings.

Connell has also confirmed in that interview that the flute that we have been able to see in gameplay will be the only musical instrument of the adventure. However, he has not gone into more detail regarding what he will offer us. Will it be an important element in the argument? From July 17, 2020, we will leave doubts. Remember that Ghost of Tsushima will be completely exclusive to PS4.