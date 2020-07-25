Disney clarifies the release dates

Share it:

Falcon and the Winter Soldier production has restarted, while filming for WandaVision has been completed, but when will the two Disney + series arrive?

As often happens in the modern world, this question has also been resolved in social territory, when Disney customer service decided to silence rumors and prophecies by responding directly to a fan looking for clarification:

“Hey there, Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney + in autumn 2020, and Wanda Vision is expected for December 2020 on Disney + “.

If for the series focused on the adventures of Scarlet Witch was now certain the release to the wind of 2020, as regards the pair of “heirs” of Captain America instead, August was spoken of as the designated period, but the production problems encountered since March (related to Covid-19) must have forced the company to postpone the start of a few months. It is still unclear whether the slip will be substantial, but manufacturers are likely to do everything they can do not match it with that of WandaVision, avoiding to compromise the public interest by launching two similar products simultaneously.

Waiting for news we report an anticipation taken from the set of Falcon and the first image which heralds the return of Paul Bettany.

