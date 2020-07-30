Gascoigne's "never told stories": the day he busted a bus and when Vinnie Jones grabbed his private parts

Share it:

Paul Gascoigne is one of those players with many anecdotes on and off the field of play.

It's known that Paul GascoigneAs well as being one of the most talented English footballers of all time, he had a very special personality off the field. His life was as marked by alcohol and drugs as by his sports career and there are countless anecdotes from his years as a professional player. Even some that had not yet been counted and that recently came to light.

In England, a new book about him was published: ‘Our Gazza: The Untold Tales’ ("Our Gascoigne: The stories never told"). Its author, John Richardson, brought together several of his former teammates, coaches and club officials where he played to tell the stories.

In this unique collection of anecdotes, the English newspaper Mirror has rescued one of his time in Middlesbrough, a team he arrived at in 1998, being quite a character. Your coach back then, Bryan Robson he said that one day Gazza he stole the team bus and hit him, causing damage that cost thousands of pounds to the club.

"The danger with Gazza comes when you are bored or want to make a joke. One day in training he decided to steal the bus and take a ride … He ended up destroying it! It was a new bus that the club had bought. I was planning to drive to a sports book to make some plays, but did not get out of training camp. It hit a big rock, ”Robson explained.

Paul Gascoigne played for Middlesbrough at the end of his career.

The former DT of Boron He also gave details of what happened next: “When Gazza came into my office, all embarrassed after the incident, I told him that he expected all his horses to finish first because I had to pay for the damage and it was a two-week fine salary. ”

He Middlesbrough played away against Aston Villa and they were four hours late for this incident (they had to get another bus), and then they lost due to 3-1.

"While we were there in the parking lot, Gazza noticed the bus keys were on. He went, started the engine, and began his journey, but when he reached the end of the road leading from the training ground, he turned right and smashed the bus into a concrete bollard. There was a lot of fuss over our new bus when the club bought it and Gazza destroyed it even before the team took a trip down the highway"He added Paul Merson, his former teammate.

Another of the anecdotes that the English press highlights from the book is the one published by Daily Mail, who talks about his famous photo with Vinnie Jones, one of the most violent footballers in Premier League history. The image corresponds a Wimbledon-Newcastle of 1988 and it's known because you see Vinnie Jones grabbing Paul Gascoigne's private parts.

The famous image of Vinnie Jones and Paul Gascoigne.

While Gazza already talked about this episode, in the book is the full version of himself Vinnie Jones: "The first thing I said to him when I approached him was that I wasn't going to play soccer, and neither was he. Then I walked away, adding: ‘Hey chubby, I'm coming for you in a minute’. Newcastle had a direct free kick in their favor and didn't want Gazza move towards the ball. He suddenly said to me, 'You are earning your £ 100 today.'. For me it was like an insult and what I grabbed by you know where and hit the nail on the head. No games, right on target ”.

This violent midfielder, who later devoted himself to cinema, considers that this strategy was a complete success: “The game ended 0-0, so I guess everyone would be delighted with what I did as there wasn't much more to talk about. In the locker room, after the match, my teammates congratulated me saying that I had done a great job with Gazza"

