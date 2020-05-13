Gangs of London What to Expect From Sky’s New Show

Share it:

Story of Gangs of London

Gangs of London is a British -American action crime drama television series, the series was created by Gareth Evans. The first episode of the series was premiered on 23 April 2020. The first season of the series was of 9 episodes. The story of the series is like The city of London is being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated. Running time of the episodes 53-93 episodes. The cast of the first series season 1 are Jae Cole, Hope Diriusu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Mark Lewis Jones, Narges Rashidi. Parth Thekerar. Asif Raza Mir. Valene Kane, Brian vernal, Jing Lusi, pipa bennetwarner, Ori shuka, Richard Harrington, Juke Akuwudike.Episodes title of season 1

Episode 1

Finn Wallace, the most powerful criminal in London, is dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit.

Episode 2

Elliot makes a connection with the Dumani family. Meanwhile, Sean makes a discovery about his father’s murder.

Episode 3

Lale is asked to make an impossible decision. Sean enacts a dangerous plan and Elliot takes on a new foe.

Episode 4

Elliot’s loyalty is tested. Sean throws a dinner to unite the two families and Alexander is asked to meet an old contact.

Episode 5

Darren wrestles with the chaos he’s unleashed. But when mercenaries set their sights on him, will Kinney be able to help?

Episode 6

Marian puts the pressure on Sean to uncover Finn’s killer. How far is he prepared to go in pursuit of the truth?

Episode 7

The truth about Finn’s murder is revealed – and The Wallaces and The Dumanis will never be the same again.

Episode 8

With the stakes higher than ever, the Wallaces are forced to go into hiding. Luan risks his life to rid himself of Mosi.

Episode 9

Old scores are settled and new alliances are forged in the series finale. Elliot makes a choice that defines his future.

Expected release date of season 2

The first season of the series is on aired on April 23 2020,we think the maker will take time to develop an official announcement about two years.

The expected plot of the season 2

Season 1 of the series end like In the finale, the Wallace are in hiding. Sean’s mother, Marian meets up with Ed Dumani to discuss the situation but he ends up shooting her. It’s later revealed that she’s only wounded and that Finn’s mistress, Floriana, will help her. Seasons 2 plot is not clear to us now.

