Fullmetal Alchemist: the importance of the Briggs Fortress within the series

In the incredible world created by Hiromu Arakawa in the series Fullmetal Alchemist there is only one base that represents the true symbol of the military strength of the entire Amestris region, the Briggs Fortress, located in a narrow valley in the far north, on the border between Amestris and Drachma.

The Briggs Fortress it is a huge wall that joins the two ends of the valley, curving slightly in the central part, and during the years in which the power of Amestris has grown it has played the role of central operational base, especially as regards the expansionist plans of the Father. Despite is located on the border with Drachma, the fortress does not allow any direct passage between the two nations, and serves mainly as an immediate response to the opportunistic storm troops of Drachma, given that the initial project envisaged a structure with war-defensive functions.

Inside there are an infinite number of rooms, including bedrooms, administrative offices, well-equipped infirmaries, and even workshops to repair armaments and everyday objects. In the series we have dealt with the last places indicated, when Ed and Al arrived in the fortress, Ed’s arm needed repairs and adjustments to withstand low temperatures. Inside the fort there are also detention cells for spies and double agents, while in the lower part there are the gigantic machines that support and energize the entire structure.

In the series Ed and Al go here on Major Armstrong’s advice and they soon understand how much the concept of survival of the fittest is the first rule of that place, and above all of how Major General Olivier Milla Armstrong represents it perfectly. Recall that according to the fans Maes Huges is an impossible character to hate, and we let you discover what alchemical circles are and how they work.