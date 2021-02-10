Fruits Basket Season 3: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know.

Today, in this article, we will talk about the all-new series, ‘Fruits Basket Season 3’ release date, cast, plot, and all we know about. If we talk about the finale of season 2, then there are a total of 16 volumes completed of the manga. So, seven volumes are remaining. So, the third season will be based on that.

In early 2000, this was a superb and excellent series, but it never gets a full adaptation, but the time changed. In 2019, the series got complete transformation and won the heart of fans. Two seasons have already been released, and the third season will be released soon.

The series contains romantic comedy with a slice of life. Natsuki Takaya writes the story. There are a total of 50 episodes in the whole series. It has earned an 8.4 out of 10 ratings on IMDB. The series has gained so much popularity by fans, and it becomes one of the most favorite series to anime lovers. It was first released on 5th April 2019. Now, let’s discuss this in detail.

Plot: What exactly will happen?

Note that it includes a spoiler of season 2. In the season, there will be an orphan named Tohru Honda. She is twisted with the Sohma family. But there is another side of that family. Some family members are cursed. The family includes 12 members.

That family is trying to hide a mysterious and dark secret. When one cursed member hugged the opposite sex, they become the animal according to the zodiac sign. Now, the thing is, Tohru has found this mysterious secret very early, like in the first episode of the series.

So, she tried to build a relationship with other family members, and the adventure begins. Now, if we talk about season 2, it was ended very badly. Momiji gave the video copy of the school play to Kureno. After this, suddenly, Kureno said that he wants to tell his biggest secret.

Now, the thing is, Kureno is the zodiac’s rooster. He accepts this in front of Tohru as well as Shigure during the call. But no one is believing. So, he decided to show them. So, he hugged Tohru tightly, but nothing gets done. He has no idea that what is happening.

Now, the situation is Kureno is happy and sad both. He is happy because he is now a human again and not to be scared when one hugs him, and he is also sad because now he never gets the power to fly again.

Now in season 3, we expect to see the whole family members are trying to get the cure of the curse. It seems that all the family embers will try a lot to get normal. Or the thing will be upside down.

It is possible that all the family members are emotional to the Kureno, and they try to value their powers. Maybe Tohru is the key to a cure for the family. Anything can happen. Also, people want to see that what exactly will happen with Tohru and Somas. The relationship between Tohru and Kyo will increase, or maybe they will be together till the end. Let’s talk about the cast of this mind-blowing series.

Cast and Characters:

It seems that maybe the whole cast will return. We expect to see Tohru Honda as a kind-hearted girl, Yuki Soma as cold-hearted with superb personality and attitude, Kyo Soma as an angry young man, Shigure Soma as a writer and owner of the house, Caitlin Glass as Machi Kuragi, Aaron Dismuke as Kakeru Manabe, and Ian Sinclair as Kureno Soma.

We do not expect that anyone will join the cast. There are various voices behind the character. It includes Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda, Eric Vale as Yuki Sohma, Jerry Jewell as Kyo Sohma, John Burgmeier as Shigure Sohma, Elizabeth Maxwell as Arisa Uotani, Jad Saxton as Saki Hanajima, Tia Ballard as Kagura Sohma, and Mikaela Krantz as Momiji Shoma. Let’s discuss the production.

Production:

Yoshihide Ibata will direct the series. Natsuki Takaya is the original creator and executive supervisor. Masaru Sindo does the design of the character, and Taku Kishimoto does the series composition. Let’s talk about episodes.

Episodes:

Well, season 1 includes 25 episodes. Each episode contains a unique and memorable name. For the same, season 2 also includes 25 episodes. So, we expect that the upcoming season will also be having 25 episodes. Let’s talk about season 4.

Will there be a season 4?

No, this will be the final season. The story will end. Season 2 ends with mysterious suspense. So, there are so many questions to be answered. In season 3, we expect that all the secrets and truths will reveal. Also, the scariest, superb, and incredible story will end. Let’s discuss the launching of the trailer.

Is there any trailer?

Well, for now, there is no trailer for season 3. But we have a season 2 trailer. You will find it below.

The previous seasons are also available in Crunchyroll. Let’s talk about the release date of this fabulous season.

Release Date:

We do not know the exact date, but season 3 will be released in April 2021. TMS Entertainment confirms the season. This fantastic announcement was made just a moment after the finale of season 2.

Season one and two are ranking at a high of 7.70 and 8.55, respectively. In the upcoming season, there will be the full story of the prominent manga and monsters. Maybe the release date will delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. Season 3 will include so many heartwarming emotions as it will be the final season and the story to end.

You can watch season one on the platform like Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. Funimation and Crunchyroll contain English dubbing as well as subtitles of season 2. You will find the original series ‘Fruits Basket’ of 2001 on Amazon Prime and Funimation with English Dub.

🌸📰 Today in wholesome news that just can't wait: Fruits Basket Season 3 will arrive in 2021! 💗🍙 Read on: https://t.co/hgGlE1T3Kg pic.twitter.com/oXxOn4SSJ6 — Funimation (@FUNimation) September 21, 2020

There is no official announcement of the date of the release. But we make sure that we will update it here as we get any update regarding ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3. So, stay tuned for the next update.