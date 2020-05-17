Frozen 2 Disney Film DVD Release date

Share it:

DVD Release date of Disney Film Frozen 2

Frozen 2 was already hit in the big screens, now Disney is planning to release the DVD of Animation Film Frozen 2. In this post we will look out the release date of Frozen 2 DVD, alongside we will check the cast and plot details of the Frozen 2 series.

Let’s check about Frozen 2. Frozen 2 is the sequel film of the Frozen, it was released and developed under the Disney film. Frozen and its second part is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. The production of series was held under the Walt Disney Animation Studios. Part 2 of Frozen was released at Dolby Theatre on 7 November 2019. And in Hollywood and the US, It was released on 22 November 2019.

Frozen 2 is the highest grosser movie in 2019 in Animation Film Category. It crosses the 1.5 Billion Dollar on the Box Office, now they want to earn bit a chunk amount by releasing the DVD of Frozen 2.

When Disney will release the DVD of Frozen 2?

Frozen was already released on the Digital HD Screen on 11 February 2020. It was released with the HD and Blu-ray print. And DVD was released in February 2020. But due to coronavirus, they have to postpone the release date. On Disney plus Frozen 2 will be released on 26 June 2020. Further, they decided to release on 13 March but they have to postpone on June 26, 2020.

A cast of Frozen 2

Most of the Frozen part 1 character is repeated in the Sequel of Frozen. Here, we list out the main character of Frozen 2, Idina Menzel plays as Elsa, Santino Fontana play as Hans, Kristen bell play as Anna, Sterling k. brown as Mattias, and Evan Rachel wood as Edina these are the character and voice-over artists of Frozen 2.

