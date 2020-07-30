Frostpunk: announced the arrival of the latest DLC entitled On The Edge

Share it:

The guys at 11 Bit Studios, after doing a great job with the post launch content, presented the new and latest DLC for Frostpunk. On The Edge it will be set after the events of the main game and will introduce maps, structures and much more.

On The Edge resumes the story after the end of the main game. An army warehouse dating back to before the evacuation is brought to light by a storm. New London therefore decides to send a team of explorers with the aim of creating an outpost and a constant supply chain. This latest additional content created by 11 Bit Studios it will therefore give players a new original story with completely new circumstances.

Among the various additions, a special mention deserves the new map with unique structures, the new methods with which to manage the population and the new mechanics with which to build economic and diplomatic relations. In short, the DLC will allow the creation of a real colony.

Before leaving the launch trailer, we remind you that the latest DLC from Frostpunk, On The Edge, will be released on August 20 on PC and then land later on console.