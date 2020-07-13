From Nisekoi to Date A Live, the Top 10 of the best protagonists of the harems according to the fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That of the harem it is one of the most popular subgenres as far as anime is concerned, and in recent years we have witnessed several series which, despite the simple premise, have proved capable of telling an interesting story with charismatic characters.

For those unfamiliar with the genre, remember that all those souls in which a male protagonist is lovingly surrounded by three or more girls are labeled as "harems". The common feature of this type of series is that although the protagonist is male, the interest of the fans is mainly towards his suitor.

A Reddit user has decided, in this regard, to publish a ranking on the social network, creating one Top 10 of the best protagonists of the harems based on the votes of MyAnimeList users. At the bottom you can take a look at the ten most voted girls.

The crown rests on the head of Kurumi Tokisaki of Date A Live, closely followed by the highly appreciated Rias Gremory of High School DxD and da Chitoge Kirisaki, co-star of Nisekoi. In the ranking they also find space Kosaki Onodera, Chitoge's rival, and twins from The Quintessential Quintuplets. In this regard, it is curious to see on the list Itsuki Nakano and not to his sister Nino, who would seem to enjoy greater popularity within the fan base.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with the ranking? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the latest on the fourth season of Date A Live, announced surprisingly a few months ago.