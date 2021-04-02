From Attack of the Giants 4 to Redo of Healer: the Top 10 of winter anime according to fans

Anime Corner has finally released the results of the poll for the best anime of the winter season, which was attended by all the series broadcast from 1 January to 31 March 2021. In a first quarter full of great works, the triumph was – without too many surprises – the fourth season of The Attack of the Giants.

Below you can take a look at the Top 10, in which the ten most voted shows by just under 60,000 Western users. We remind you that to be eligible, the series had to have broadcast most of the episodes between January and March, then Jujutsu Kaisen was excluded from the list.

The Attack of the Giants 4 has therefore conquered the first place, not a surprise considering that the anime was undoubtedly the most followed and appreciated of the season. Silver medal for the excellent Mushoku Tensei, or if you prefer Jobless Reincarnation, praised by fans above all because of the splendid animation of Studio Bind, while the second season of Vita da Slime closes the Top 3, which surprisingly managed to surpass Re: Zero 2. Finally, in fifth place we find The Quintessential Quintuplets, highly appreciated in the West and already renewed for a third and final season.

In the second half of the ranking we find other well-known faces including Dr. Stone: Stone Wars and the much appreciated Horimiya, while despite the criticism the controversial Redo of Healer also managed to find space. Among the big excluded are The Promised Neverland 2, So i’m a Spider, So What ?, Beastars 2 and the fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins.

And what do you think of this ranking? Have you followed them all?