Rent a Girlfriend: 8 million printed copies for the manga, the author celebrates on social media

Golden period for Reiji Miyajima, author of the famous romantic comedy Rent a Girlfriend. After the renewal for the second season of the anime and the excellent sales recorded by the Blu-ray edition of the first season, in fact, the manga managed to reach share eight million copies printed, an exceptional achievement for a romcom.

Although it is still far from reaching 14 million copies printed by the two giants of the genre, that is The Quintessential Quintuplets e Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Miyajima’s manga has experienced exceptional growth, with over one million copies distributed since last February to date. In 2022, after the release of the second season, it shouldn’t be a problem to pass the big milestone of 10 million copies in print.

The author celebrated the success of his manga on social media, sharing the beautiful color sketch of the protagonist Chizuru Mizuhara visible at the bottom. We remind you that at the moment 19 volumes have been published at home and that the twentieth is coming on April 16, 2021.

And what do you think of it? Happy with the success of the work? Let us know your thoughts on Rent a Girlfriend in the comments section! In case you want to recover the manga, then, we remind you that in Italy the work is published by J-Pop.