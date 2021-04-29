The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a dystopian tragedy tv series. The series The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 was officially renewed in December 2020.

Four seasons of the series The Handmaid’s Tale were already released, and the fifth one will soon arrive. Let’s get the detail about The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date

The series The Handmaid’s Tale is based on a dystopian novel named The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood. Bruce Miller created the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Adam Taylor was the composer in the series The Handmaid’s Tale. Marissa Jo Cerar, Nina Fiore, John Herrera, Kim Todd, Joseph Boccia, Lisa Clapperton, and Margaret Atwood produced the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Reed Morano, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Elisabeth Moss, Mike Barker, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, and Dorothy Fortenberry were the executive producers of the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The series The Handmaid’s Tale was shot in Hamilton, Ontario; Toronto, Ontario; Cambridge, Ontario; Vaughan, Ontario; and Washington, D. C.

The series The Handmaid’s Tale was completed under Daniel Wilson Productions Inc, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, and MGM Television. MGM Television distributed the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Let’s see the expected cast of the series The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Cast:

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek Ph.D. Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia O. T. Fagbenle as Luke Bankole Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine Samira Wiley as Moira Strand Amanda Brugel as Rita Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello Stephen Kunken as Commander Warren Putnam Ever Carradine as Naomi Putnam Cherry Jones as Holly Maddox

Let’s talk about the release date of the series The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date:

We expect that the series The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 will be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1 was released on 26th April 2017, and it consists of 10 episodes. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 consists of 13 episodes, and it was released on 25h April 2018. Season 3 was released on 5th June 2019, and it contains 13 episodes.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 was released on 27th April 2021, and it contains 10 episodes. Let’s talk about the trailer of the series The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Trailer:

The announcement teaser of the series The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 was released in December 2020. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.