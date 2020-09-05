From Dragon Ball to My Hero Academia: the evolution of the shonen

Share it:

Most of the manga we love so much, as well as their animated transpositions, all come from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which publishes weekly since 1969. In its 51-year history, in addition to the profound changes in Japanese society, the readers themselves, and with them obviously the editorial line of the magazine. The oldest sub-genre present in the Japanese weekly is that of battle shonen, which in our opinion has undergone three (or four) major phases of evolution since the 1980s. Let’s retrace and analyze, therefore, the development of the most famous manga genre ever: from the origins with Ken the Warrior in the golden age of Dragon Ball, up to the present day.

Phase 1: The Seven Stars of Hokuto

Year 1983, the world breathes the final years of the division, and Japan slowly begins its economic decline caused mainly by the decrease in exports to American soil, a consequence of the weakness of the dollar against the yen. In this atmosphere, from the lyrics of Yoshiyuki Okamura and from the drawings of Tetsuo Hara, is born Hokuto no Ken known to us as Ken the warrior. Battle shonen, with a post-apocalyptic setting, whose story takes place after a terrible nuclear war.

The main character is Kenshiro, heir to the divine school of Hokuto, a statuesque man outwardly invincible, but fragile inside as well as the surrounding context. Ken is a sad man from whom all certainties are stripped, before and after the nuclear disaster, a place where death has now lost its meaning. This first pillar holds on its shoulders a series of fundamental themes: first of all the physicality of the protagonists, but also of the antagonists, extraordinarily powerful and completely similar to that of the Greek gods – an element also inherited from Hirohiko Araki in JoJo four years later.

Already in Ken the Warrior the massive use of martial arts becomes central, another component taken up and fully expanded by the sensei Toriyama the following year in his cult work, Dragon Ball. At the same time as physical strength, however, the use of spiritual powers also takes shape, a narrative and stylistic choice still present in the Japanese comics market, which continues in some way to be inspired by the rules dictated by Hokuto no Ken: just think of the “regeneration free from all thoughts”, transposed today into Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super.

Phase 2: the Z Warriors

8 October 1988shortly thereafter Japan would have a brief boom in the real estate market, while the Soviet Union was about to implode and with it also the fears related to a hypothetical nuclear war. Although the political threats were eradicated, the collective imagination began to develop terror of the supernatural and in particular of alien invasions. It is no coincidence that Akira Toriyama was publishing at that time Dragon Ball chapter 196, in which Goku’s evil brother arrives on Earth aboard a spaceship, ready to reveal a terrible truth to the protagonist of the work.

These pages will then be transposed into the first episodes of Dragon Ball Z, marking a new beginning in the Japanese entertainment industry. Immediately making a first comparison with Hokuto’s man, Goku has a more slender physicality and the character has a much quieter character than Ken’s, despite the fact that the Saiyan grown on earth has now become an adult and father of little Gohan. Continuing in the sagas the young Goku will mature and with it his readers too, as he will accompany them for another seven years, fortifying and introducing, as a good pillar, further archetypes: with Dragon Ball the more “normal” physicality, similar to that of a young man handsome man in his twenties. A build that, shortly after, excluding some exceptions, will become a standard.

Toriyama also deepened the discourse on spiritual powers, transformed into real spheres and rays of energy that will inspire many subsequent works: the Rasengan, the Rail Gun and many other “energy” moves are all daughters of the legendary technique of the master Roshi, the Kamehameha. Dragon Ball is also the first manga to centralize the use of transformations as a narrative and conceptual pivot: first with the Kaioken, and soon after through the Super Sayan, the concept of power-up will be completely revolutionized, evolving (as well as a narrative ploy so as to allow the protagonist to easily defeat the villain on duty) also as a pretext to overcome more and more their limits.

Phase 2.5: The Purple Revolution

Seventh year of the Heisei era (1995), will be one of the most distressing of the last decade of the ‘900 in Japan. There will be earthquakes, plane crashes and terrorist attacks resulting from religious sects. In May of the same year Dragon Ball will end, but in this environment of panic, anguish and uncertainty it will be born Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The work of Hideaki Anno, with an avant-garde taste that will irreparably split the entire Japanese animation market. The revolution will not be total and from this period of experimentation, between innovation and tradition, a first generation of hybrids will be born that maintain the same visual elements listed in phase 2, but completely distort the linearity of the plot seen up to that period.

More than the battle shonen, Evangelion is a direct heir of the anime and manga of the mecha genre, towards which it stands as absolute deconstruction. To date, Anno’s work represents a unique case in the Japanese artistic panorama: in addition to having accentuated a profound and unprecedented psychological introspection on the protagonists, Ikari Shinji is primarily responsible for the birth of a new way of conceiving the animated hero. shonen. There figure of the inept, initially unable to take on his responsibilities and lacking any capacity, but destined to change the future with commitment and determination.

From the existentialist reflections of Evangelion one easily passes to individuals who, despite their own failures of youth or childhood, impose an ultimate goal to which they dedicate their entire existence: the first results of this apparently bizarre trend are (even if in a different way between them) Hunter x Hunter, ONE PIECE and especially Naruto. Although apparently they seem independent of each other, they are linked by an invisible thread: Gon wants to become the greatest of the Hunters, Luffy to become the Pirate King and Naruto wants to be Hokage at any cost.

Everyone, of which perhaps only Kishimoto’s work fully takes up (at least at the start) the theme of Ikari Shinji’s inept, want to fill the most important position of their universe to which they belong. In this, of course, the heroes stand in open contrast to the path of the protagonist of Evangelion, who until the end carries out the thankless task assigned to him by his ruthless father against his will: as we said, Hideaki Anno’s vision on the theme of he hero in spite of himself is totally unique in the Japanese industry, as he manages to reach heights of introspection never seen before and to elaborate a complex therapy of self-acceptance. Yet, he has undoubtedly contributed to shaping the theme of the weak and incapable protagonist in the battle shonen, revived by My Hero Academia e Black Clover, but it has also paved the way for new and important experiments.

Phase 3: The river forks

Time passes and the genre of shonen tends to divide itself into two camps: the loyalists of the revolution and the supporters of the contamination between old and new. The first group, in recent years, has never stopped proposing new exponents, always reaching the top of the market and moving the public away from the “battle” phase, introducing a psychological or political fiction. The progenitor of this new era is undoubtedly Death Note, which continued the eradication of certainties started with Evangelion: it will not be the strongest who will win, but the most astute, a vein of which works such as Code Geass e The Promised Neverland they will prove to be natural and absolute heirs. They are products that, in addition to deconstructing some fundamental archetypes of publishing (in the manga by Posuka Demizu and Kaiu Shirai, free of fights and full of twists and psychological battles, to be the protagonist is even a graciline girl) have managed to contaminate between their different genres, such as fantasy, horror, gothic, mecha and so on.

The other trend, on the other hand, will recreate the genre apparently deposed from the throne. To reshape the battle shonen it is necessary to combine the elements of phase 2 and 2.5: the protagonist will initially be as inept as Shinji Ikari, useless and without powers or special abilities. But a few pages later, following in the footsteps of the classic fantasy novel, this aspiring hero will receive a gift that will allow him to fill the most important role of all: the savior of humanity. There is also a great change in the physicality of bodies, much smaller and younger. By combining all these elements in a superhero frame, inspired by the world of American comics, the pencil of Kohei Horikoshi he then collects Naruto’s legacy with My Hero Academia, becoming in effect a precious symbol above all for its international value.

This work also acts as a model for subsequent congeners, because it introduces and imposes a renewed conception of muscles: boys, about fifteen, usually shorter in stature than their peers, a peculiarity that we will find in other very young exponents such as Fire Force e Black Clover. Horikoshi and his colleagues then contributed (together with the various Kishimoto, Kubo and Oda, who in any case retained some element of conservation from the Eighties school) to the decline of martial arts: in the last twenty years, in fact, to govern the rules of these imaginary we found spiritual energy, magic and superpowers.

On the other hand, the new pillars of battle shonen have also preserved the characterization of many colleagues of the nineties, resulting in a slight thematic flattening: to the always dear theme of inept, therefore, the various Deku and Asta cultivate an apparently impossible dream, to become the best in their field against all odds and distrust of those around him. And they are destined, of course, to crown their goal, because the last of the big themes of the battle shonen genre is just that: the precious value of one’s dreams and the importance of believing in oneself.