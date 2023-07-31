Burn The House Down Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates

The highly anticipated Japanese family drama, full of intrigue and suspense, has finally arrived on Netflix, and its viewers can’t wait to start watching it. The series premiered on Netflix on July 13, 2023, and a teaser trailer has already been made available to viewers.

After 13 years have passed since the tragic catastrophe that upended their lives, the story’s protagonist, once a young girl, has matured into a young woman. Now that she’s an adult, she plans to exact revenge on her stepmother for causing the breakdown of her family. New on Netflix, “Burn The House Down” discusses the series in the aforementioned paragraphs. The premiere of the series is imminent. Fans, however, had a query regarding the premiere of the second season after witnessing the first. This question is addressed further in the article.

Burn The House Down Season 2 Renewal Status

Netflix has not picked up Burn The House Down for a second season as of this writing. If this series is successful for the streamers, that may change.

Networks and streaming services typically consider a variety of factors, including the show’s initial viewership and subsequent viewership decline, before deciding whether or not to renew a show. Sometimes networks make decisions about the future of a show fast, while other times it can take months.

Burn The House Down has been receiving generally favorable reviews from critics and viewers, and it has maintained respectable viewership numbers for a web drama. We anticipate that Netflix will not order a second season of Burn The House Down. Given how the season concluded, the Japanese drama isn’t going to be renewed, as the story arc has been completed.

Since streamers typically renew shows regardless of whether or not they conclude on a satisfying note, that obviously isn’t the only issue at play here. The success of the show’s first seasons has led to renewal offers from broadcast and streaming media heavyweights. When we get more information in the coming weeks and months, we will be sure to update this area accordingly.

Burn The House Down Season 2 Release Date

On July 13, 2023, it was revealed that the first season of Burn The House Down would begin airing. There were eight episodes in total. In the following years, we will release the remaining seasons.

There has been no word yet on whether or not Burn The House Down will be renewed for a second season. Its renewal is now pending verification. The production company has not yet given the show the go-ahead to begin filming. However, the show’s creators have stated their desire for a second season and even provided some ideas for storylines.

Burn The House Down Storyline

After thirteen years as a maid in her stepmother’s household since the day she was separated from her family, the series’ protagonist, Anzu Murata, returns home. Anzu’s family was destroyed by the Mitarai family, whose home burned down in a freak accident and for which Anzu’s mother was unfairly blamed.

Because he didn’t want to make enemies with the prominent Mitarai family, who had practiced medicine in Japan for three generations, Anzu’s father divorced his wife and daughter after the accident and remarried. Because of this tragedy, Anzu’s parents are no longer together.

Anzu was hired as her new employer’s maid as an act of vengeance. There, she does chores like cleaning and looking for evidence while doing so. The preview reveals that Anzu, like Metarai, has been expelled from the family home after being apprehended by the younger Metarai for her misdeeds. But the truth and the mystery are still hidden. In the show, every secret will be exposed.

Burn The House Down Cast

Anzu Murata: Mei Nagano

Mei Nagano stars as Anzu Murata, the show’s protagonist, whose revenge plot drives the story.

“an influencer who was once friends with Anzu’s mother and is now married to Anzu’s father,” played by Kyôka Suzuki, is Makiko Mitarai.

Yuzu, played by Yuri Tsunematsu, is Anzu’s younger sister who likewise suffers a devastating loss of home and family in Burn the House Down.

Mother of Satsuki, Anzu, and Yuzu (played by Michiko Kichise) is “hospitalized with severe memory loss since the fire she’s accused of starting.”

Osamu, Satsuki’s ex-husband who is now married to Makiko, is played by Mitsuhiro Oikawa in Burn the House Down.

Kiichi, the elder of Makiko’s two boys, is played by Asuka Kudô. He seems to have unwittingly replaced Anzu and Yuzu.

In Burn the House Down, Taishi Nakagawa plays Shinji, Makiko’s younger son and Kiichi’s younger brother.

Burn The House Down Season 2 Plot

Netflix has decided not to bring back Season 2 of the show. Since there are so few specifics about Burn The House Down’s upcoming second season, we have to make some educated guesses about the show’s plot. However, the next season will likely continue the tale from where the last one left off.

Where to watch Burn The House Down Season 2?

Burn The House Down Season 2 will also premiere on Netflix, where the first season is already accessible.