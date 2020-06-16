Free Google Stadia Games: Metro Exodus is available for Stadia Pro subscribers

Share it:

The heads of the Google Stadia division remind all Stadia Pro subscribers that the game streaming version of Metro Exodus, the third act of the 4A Games post-apocalyptic shooter series based on the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, is available for free.

As with all other video games accessible by Google Stadia users, also in the case of Metro Exodus no download is required: who wants to embark on the last journey of Artyom and hunt down mutants, winged demons and gangs of criminals, therefore, can do it right now by logging into your Stadia Pro account and redeeming a free copy of Metro Exodus from the Google Stadia store.

Google social profiles also report that the February free games catalog accessible by Stadia Pro subscribers also includes Gylt, the stealth adventure of Tequila Works developed exclusively for the streaming platform of the Mountain View giant.

Also on Google Stadia the SteamWorld series is coming, the steampunk adventures created by Image & Form already available on PC and console: of the four games in the collection, two can be enjoyed free of charge by Stadia Pro members, i.e. metroidvania SteamWorld Dig 2 and the card game veined with strategic elements SteamWorld Quest.