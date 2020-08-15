Frantic, Harrison Ford angered Roman Polanski but was a gentleman to Emmanuelle Seigner

Share it:

Back on TV tonight Frantic, acclaimed European thriller directed in 1988 by the great Roman Polanski and performed by Harrison Ford is Emmanuelle Seigner, French actress and model who in a few years would become the wife of the Franco-Polish author.

For the occasion we want to tell you two funny background on the production of the film, a background that somehow binds together the three big names associated with the work.

The first concerns Harrison Ford and Roman Polanski, and a famous quarrel about the title of the film: the Hollywood star in fact he thought "Frantic" was a misleading title for the film since the screenplay had a rhythm that was anything but frenetic, which was then also remarked by the direction of Polanski; he then dared to suggest a second title, "Moderately disturbed", but this did not please the author of Chinatown is Gall Moon.

More recent (specifically dated 2015) an interview in which Emmanuelle Seigner revealed that, at the time of filming, he had no idea who Harrison Ford was: at the time of filming, in fact, the actress was just twenty years old and above all, in her absolute debut in the cinema, he came from a family historically linked to the theater. In the same interview, however, he recounted how Ford, despite being the absolute superstar of production, behaved with great humility and kindness towards everyone, and he was especially protective of her: for the scenes in the car he asked to have a second set of pedals installed in the car to be used during the shooting, so as to be able to intervene promptly in case the young actress had made mistakes.

