Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The new Italian Netflix show Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery, which was originally called Incastrati, came out around the world on January 27, 2022. The show is indeed a crime comedy with Ficarra and Picone in the lead roles. It tells the tale of two unlucky TV repairmen who find a murder scene by accident.

Then, they do everything they can think of to avoid becoming suspects, but this only gets them into more trouble. The comedy duo created and wrote the show, which is not something new for them.

The miniseries is a hit and only has six episodes. Both critics and people who watched the show liked it. The first season finished in a way that left many questions unanswered. The show’s fans have already been hoping to see a second season because of all of this. Netflix has confirmed that the show will indeed return for one further season.

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery, also called “Incastrati,” is the next dark comedy that Netflix plans to put out. In recent months, the tech giant has given us a lot of well-known movies in this genre, like “Don’t Look Up” and “I Care a Lot.” It will be interesting to see what kind of shows Kurt has to offer.

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2 Release Date

Again, the next season of the Series will have 6 episodes which will be available on Netflix on demand. On December 30, 2023, the first episode will air.

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2 Cast

Salvatore Ficarra san Salvatore

Valentino Picone as Valentino

Marianna Di Martino s Agata

Anna Favella as Ester

Leo Gullotta as Nicolosi

Sergio Friscia as Sergione

Tony Sperandeo as Tonino Macaluso

Maurizio Marchetti as Martorana

Filippo Luna as Lo Russo

Domenico Centamore as Don Lorenzo

Sasà Salvaggio as Alberto Gambino

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2 Trailer

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2 Plot

The main characters worry in the initial season about having to lead full lives. But soon, one‘s life will change completely. They visit a house to fix a TV, but when they get there, they find a crime scene.

Salvo likes to watch crime dramas, and when that attempt to ensure they will not get entangled in any way, people end up getting even more involved in the crime. We soon realize that there’s more to it than what we can see.

Salvo and Valentino go undercover to help the police catch the Holy Father, who is the leader of the mafia. Mr. Martorana, this same doorman at Gambino’s apartment building, is revealed to be who he is. The first murder wasn’t solved by the end of the first season, and Tonino pointed a gun at Salvo and Valentino when he confronted them.

In the second season, humans will find out what happens to Salvo and Valentino, as well as the Holy Father. There may even be some romantic arcs. But the most important thing is that the person who killed the first person, which started everything, will be found.

If the show is picked up for a second season, Tonino may have to decide whether or not to kill Valentino and Salvo. If the Holy Father’s empire falls, Tonino could reach his goal of becoming the head of the mafia. If Salvo and Valentino can able to able away from Tonino’s gun, they might get into more trouble.

After her act of giving back, Valentino could be able to appreciate how much Agata loves him. Salvo as well as Ester may start dating again, even though Ester still loves Salvo’s wife. If there is a second season, it might show who killed Gambino.

Because the second season just got confirmed, there are no solid details about what will happen in it yet. So, as of right now, it’s hard to say anything for sure about the next season.