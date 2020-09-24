Fortnite welcomes the Corrupted Legends: all the contents of the package

While the work of the dataminer continues on the net with the Fortnite leaks between Wolverine and Blade, the Epic Games battle royale shop receives a new update to make room for the Corrupted Legends Pack, with many objects and elements to customize your hero.

As happened in the past with the additional content of the Fortnite Legends, once again Epic tries to tickle the curiosity of fans with an interesting offer. Inside the Corrupted Legends Pack in fact, the new trio of costumes represented by the Corrotte variants of Shogun, Intuition e Aracno, each appeared in the different Phases and Seasons spent in the free shooter.

Any costume is possible apply changes linked, for example, to the motif of the skin and the level of Corruption to vary the aesthetic aspect of the polygonal model of one’s alter-ego, with a gradation of colors that represents its intensity.

For buyers of the Corrupted Legends Package, proposed in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Store for 15.99 euros, additional customizations are also provided, represented by the decorative backs of the three sets of costumes, or the Corrupted Sling Scope of Intuition, the Long Corrupted Legs of Aracno and the Corrupted Sharp Wings per Shogun.