Fortnite: the Frozen Legends Pack is back, all the news of Save the World

Epic Games has announced the news of the week for Fortnite Save the World, in addition to confirming the return of the Frozen Legends Pack, now on sale again. What should Save the World players expect? Here are all the new content coming in the next few days.

Night owl

Feel the power of Black Metal! Night owl shoots an arrow that falls over time dealing moderate damage and heavy impact. Damage, range and speed increase with charge time. Available in the weekly shop from 22 January at 1 am Italian time to 29 January at 1 pm Italian time.

Frostnite challenge To the brim

The storm gets stronger and stronger! According to Frostnite reports, storm damage is increasing and fast approaching. Refuel your burners to mitigate their effects.

Choice of Dragon Weapon

Take on the storm in the challenge To the brim this week to unlock 1 of the 6 Dragon Weapons!

Wukong

It's good to be the king!

Dragon Fist

This is a punch that hits hard! A slow hammer that deals fire damage with high repelling ability. Unleash Heavy Overhead Strike to deal increased damage and knock back.

Lunar Blade

The power of the Chinese New Year Heroes and the Dragon Weapons … Condensed in a small blade!

Fortnite Frozen Legends Pack 2020

Another novelty concerns the return of the Frozen Legends Pack, now on sale again in 24.99 euros after making its appearance in late 2018.

This bundle includes three different outfits: Frozen Raven costume with Frozen Iron Cage back, Frozen Red Knight costume with Frozen Red Shield back and finally the Frozen Love Ranger costume with Congrate Love Wings back.