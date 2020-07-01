Fortnite celebrates summer with Summer Splash: MAT Classic and new skins!

Share it:

Epic Games has greeted the arrival of summer by kicking off a new event in Fortnite Battle Royale, appropriately called Summer Splash 2020. After all, the atmosphere is the right one, since with Season 3 the island has turned into a holiday resort!

From today until the end of Fortnite Season 3, currently set for the end of August, you can have fun with a rotation of Classic MAT refreshed with new features, including War Mist (formerly known as Treacherous Silencers), Close Encounters, Out of Stock, Get! and others. With an upcoming update, new Time Modes will also debut, such as new interpretations of Operation: Knock-Out, Draw them all in Real and a game of elimination power-ups.

In the object shop new and classic costumes will arriveobviously inspired by summer. You can dominate the green as an expert golfer Patrol of par, reveal the shark that is in you with Jaws tender is Maw comfortably, shine like a constellation thanks to Astral eruption, and much more. Summer drift and beach Bombarola will also be on sale. Some of these new skins have already been discovered by data miners. We take this opportunity to inform you that the challenges of Week 3 have also been discovered!