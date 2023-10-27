Forest of Piano Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know Far

Based on the manga series of the same name, the Japanese drama anime television series Forest of Piano (or Piano no Mori: The Perfect World of Kai) is now airing on television in Japan. The manga series by Makoto Isshiki, who also did the artwork, began publication on August 5, 1998, and ended on November 5, 2015. Famous animation studio Madhouse adapted a portion of the manga series into an anime film over a decade after its first publication, and the film debuted on July 21, 2007.

Forest of Piano Season 3

Despite the success of the anime, which was enjoyed by both longtime readers of the manga and newcomers, Madhouse decided not to produce any further animated adaptations of the manga. Gaina, another animation studio, chose to adapt the manga series into a television anime series ten years later, and on April 9, 2018, the first season of Forest of Piano debuted to tremendous fanfare.

The program was then picked up for a second season, and on January 28, 2019, Season 2 debuted. Now, series devotees are eagerly awaiting word on whether or not the program will return for a third season. What follows is the current state of knowledge on Forest of Piano Season 3.

Forest of Piano Season 3 Renewal Status

There is now a final chapter to the tale of the Forest of Piano. The anime has completed adapting the manga, thus there will be no further seasons of Forest of Piano. No prequels or sequels to the manga have been written by Makoto Isshiki as of this writing. Since it has been so long (August 1998 – December 2015) since Isshiki contributed to Forest of Piano, it may be quite a while before any of the material might be made into an anime. Some OVA episodes may be produced, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Forest of Piano Season 3 Release Date

No party involved has yet issued an official statement on whether or not the program will be renewed. However, as most studios declare release dates ranging from 5 to 10 years in the future, it is difficult to confirm that the program is canceled given the short length of its second season.

On the pessimistic side of things, the program isn’t likely to be renewed as the manga has already been adapted for two full seasons. There is no longer any possible plot hole since everything has been resolved. The manga lasted for 15 years and is comprised of 26 volumes.

Some have even argued that the manga is too lengthy to be turned into two full-fledged seasons; it undoubtedly needs more coverage, but this criticism is based on simple assumptions and not practicality since these people have likely not watched the anime themselves. However, the broadcast of several OVA episodes is a distinct possibility; however, this is not yet confirmed.

Forest of Piano Story

In the novel Forest of Piano, the protagonist, Kai Ichinose, is a young man who spends his days in the red-light district and his evenings practicing piano in the woods. Shuhei Amamiya, the primary-aged son of a concert pianist, moves to Kai’s elementary school, Moriwaki Primary.

However, it doesn’t require long for the bullies at school to pick on Shuhei, prompting him to take part in a dare involving the strange piano in the forest and eventually meeting Kai, the only person who can pull sound out of the instrument despite widespread assumptions to the contrary.

Shuhei and Kai’s music instructor, the legendary pianist Sosuke Ajino, are both impressed by Kai’s talent. Despite Shuhei and Ajino’s best efforts, Kai initially resists taking formal piano lessons to improve his playing. After hearing Sosuke perform a Chopin piece, however, he gives up and stops trying to play himself.

Forest of Piano Cast

Kai Ichinose Voiced by: Soma Saito(Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch(English)

Sōsuke Ajino Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe(Japanese); Kyle McCarley(English)

Shūhei Amamiya Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Griffin Burns(English)

Wei Pang Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura(Japanese); Griffin Puatu(English)

Lech Szymanowski Voiced by: Kenn(Japanese); Tristan Wright(English)

Takako Maruyama Voiced by: Mayuko Fukuda(Japanese); Cristina Vee(English)

Sophie Ormesson Voiced by: Mariya Ise(Japanese); Erika Harlacher(English)

Karol Adamski Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi(Japanese); Doug Erholtz(English)

Namie Amamiya Voiced by: Marie Miyake(Japanese); Julie Ann Taylor(English)

Forest of Piano Rating

Although the program has received mainly positive reviews, its IMDB and MyAnimeList scores remain middling at 7.1 and 7.4, respectively. However, these numbers are often misleading and inadequate for judging the scope and quality of a program. In 2008, the manga won the best manga prize at the 12th Japan Media Arts Festival. In 2007, the animated feature placed ninth in the Japanese box office, an impressive feat for a film that wasn’t part of a series.

Forest of Piano Age Rating

The TV-PG rating indicates that there is some content that some parents may find inappropriate for their young children in Forest of Piano. It might be something that many parents wish to see with their younger kids. Parental discretion is advised due to the following possible content in addition to the program’s subject matter: suggestive speech, rare harsh language, certain sexual scenes, and mild violence.