The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Once again, you can expect to see “The Real Housewives of Miami” on your television screens. Initial airings of Season 6 episodes will be shown on Bravo, followed by Peacock. The gorgeous and dynamic women of “The Real Housewives of Miami” have entered a new era. After premiering on Peacock for Seasons 4 and 5, the program has moved back to its former home on Bravo, with repeats available on Peacock the following day.

This shift seemed to be a direct result of Season 5’s captivating stories, such as Lisa Hochstein’s tumultuous divorce from her cheating husband Lenny, and Larsa Pippen’s blossoming romance with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus. Guerdy Abraira’s battle with illness, Adriana de Moura’s rising musical career, and more will all get more in-depth examinations in Season 6. Read on for a complete rundown of Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Release Date

On November 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Bravo will premiere the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Miami. Peacock will begin streaming the pilot episode the day after it airs. Please be aware that the release schedule for Season 5 is different from that of Season 4 since the episodes were originally broadcast on Peacock before making the move to Bravo.

About The Real Housewives of Miami

Miami Social Club, a revamp of the previous year’s Miami Social, was picked up by Bravo on March 10, 2010. After production wrapped, Bravo opted to air it as part of The Real Housewives series. Premiering on February 22, 2011, the first season included guest appearances from Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, and Cristy Rice. After the first year, Pippen and Rice quit the team.

The second season debuted on September 13, 2012, and new cast members Lisa Hochstein, Joanna Krupa, Karent Sierra, and Ana Quincoces joined the group. Echevarria returned as a full-time housewife on the show’s third season premiere date of August 12, 2013, but Patton and Quincoces were reduced to recurring parts.

In October 2021, Peacock announced that the fourth season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” will begin in December 2021 with new cast members Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Nicole Martin joining returning cast members Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola (previously Echevarria), and Larsa Pippen.

Season five of Peacock was announced in October 2022, and its release date was set for December 2022. All of the regular cast members from season four would be returning, while Lea Black would make a guest appearance. While the sixth season will air on Bravo, it will still be available to watch on Peacock, as was revealed in May of 2023.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Cast

It was the first time in the show’s history that the same actors featured in three consecutive seasons when they all returned for the sixth season. Ana Quincoces, a former housewife, made a guest appearance throughout the season as well. The male stars of the show are as follows:

Lea Black:

Lea Black was the main character on the program, and she was famous for her kind and sociable ways as a socialite. She was well-liked by the general public because of her outgoing personality and savvy business sense.

Marysol Patton:

Marysol Patton had a successful public relations agency in Miami and was well-known for her social standing and participation in the city’s social scene.

Larsa Pippen:

Larsa Pippen, the wife of a former NBA star, added her famous touch to the event. The fact that she was linked to other famous people just added to the mystery surrounding her.

Adriana de Moura:

The Brazilian art curator Adriana brought a more international perspective to the show. Her confrontational personality often sparked disagreements among the actors.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Plot

Several cast members have confirmed that production for season six of The Real Housewives of Miami started in April of this year. In May, Guerdy Abraira revealed that she had been confirmed as having breast cancer in March and was planning to undergo both chemotherapy and surgery.

The story of her fight against cancer is planned for a later installment. Guerdy declared her desire to confront the issue head-on, adding that she plans to “guerdyfy” cancer in the same manner in which she approaches her other challenges. It’s lucky that the breast cancer was found when it was.

In a July update, Guerdy said that she had started chemotherapy. Larsa Pippen and Adriana de Moura have been linked to fight rumors as well. Larsa allegedly threw a drink at Adriana while cameras were rolling. Larsa also claimed that one of the actors had bitten her, suggesting even more conflict for the next season.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Trailer

The reality show’s trailer dropped on October 4, 2023, and it showcases fights, opulence, poolside lounging, carnivals, boat cruises, and basketball games. Several glimpses of accusations made against each other, a diagnosis of breast cancer, financial troubles, and emotional upheaval are seen in the trailer for the forthcoming Miami edition.

The three-minute trailer shows the Housewives bouncing between laughs and fights, so it’s safe to assume that everyone is having a good time and feuding with someone this season.

In the preview, we see Guerdy breaking down in front of her friends after learning she has breast cancer and then bringing cameras with her to the hospital as she prepares for surgery. Martina Navratilova, Julia’s wife, is shown while she undergoes treatment for stage 1 throat and breast cancer; however, it seems that Julia is not as supportive of the tennis star.

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Miami?

Season premieres of The Real Housewives of Miami may be seen on Bravo during their original airtime. Bravo may be seen via live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV for individuals who no longer subscribe to conventional cable or satellite television. Peacock subscribers may see the latest episodes the day following their first broadcast. The Real Housewives of Miami episodes are scheduled to air on Hayu in the UK.

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami will have all the glamor of previous seasons. The audience is given an intimate glimpse into the lives of Miami’s social elite and is invited to share in the drama, gossip, and roller coaster of emotions that unfold.