Food Wars: What do viewers think of the sexualization of female characters?

The theme of sexualization of female characters is a very delicate topic in the Japanese community, so much so that fans, even on several occasions, have sent all the colors to say even to the author of My Hero Academia. At the center of the discussion, on this occasion, was a scene from Food Wars.

As the anime prepares to return next July, after a forced break due to the New Coronavirus, fans of the anime have opened a Twitter debate about sexualization of female characters within the work. The protagonists of the discussion were American and Japanese fans, who showed two diametrically opposite trends respectively. What emerged from the comparison is that the vast majority of US viewers are particularly opposed to the sexualization of the characters, even on the male front as happens several times in Food Wars.

On the other hand, however, the Japanese community has taken the defenses of the television series claiming that "souls are not real", which is why this phenomenon is widely accepted. Otaku culture The homeland is very different from the concept that the term has acquired in the West, which is why the acceptance of the sexualization of female characters by Japanese fans contributed to the negative exception of the same word "otaku".

And you, instead, what do you think of this debate? Let us know with a comment below.