How Do You Live: lots of news on the new Ghibli film, will production end in autumn?

After the flop of Earwig and the Witch, the guys from Studio Ghibli are back to focus on “How Do You Live?“, the new film by Hayao Miyazaki inspired by the novel by Yoshino Genzaburo. There has been a lot of discussion lately about the long production times of the film, but you will be happy to know that a few moments ago important updates have appeared on the net.

The Japanese program After 6 Junction, in fact, he recently published on Spotify an interview with the legendary animator Toshiyuki Inoue, who during the live stated that the production of How Do You Live? is at the last bars. The animator’s statements coincide with the words spoken by Miyazaki two years ago, when he said that work on the film would be finished by the end of 2021.

Inoue also stated that he participated in the making of the film, and that he had already got to see a short excerpt of the final product. Among others, Takeshi Honda, the legendary animation director of Evangelion (series and first three films) and Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, would also have participated. The release date could therefore be scheduled for the generic 2022, Covid permitting.

Looking forward to receiving more information on How Do You Live? we remind you you can recover the entire Ghibli filmography on Netflix, where all the great masterpieces published by the studio in the last forty years have been present for a year now.